SPA launches ticker for Saudi stocks, currencies, minerals, oil and gas prices





RIYAD The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) launched an interactive ticker on Sunday to display prices for Saudi stocks, currencies, minerals, oil and gas, along with the most important news and data, on its official website: https://www.spa. gov.sa/. This launch represents the first phase of the establishment of the SPA portal for financial markets project, in conjunction with the celebration of the 91st National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The SPA project aims to highlight the flourishing economic movement that has witnessed Saudi Arabia in various fields, as this movement is due to the great support given by the leadership to the national economy, making Saudi Arabia a attractive investment environment for investors. In addition, the pillars of the Saudi economy are strengthened by the clarity of the Kingdom’s vision, the transparency of doing business in local markets and the maintenance of the Saudi credit rating classification, so that many large companies are looking for investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi News Agency is interested in the Saudi Stock Exchange, which is the largest capital market in the Middle East and North Africa. Through the ticker, SPA allows website visitors to follow the daily activity of all companies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, under the umbrella of the Tadawul Group. This is part of a media message characterized by accuracy and objectivity. SPA

