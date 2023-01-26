Business
5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, January 26
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 25, 2023.
andrew kelly | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. The profit march continues
We are moving deeper into earnings season, so investors are getting more and more data to analyze every day. You’re here, IBM and Levi Strauss headlined Wednesday after bell profits, while several others hit Thursday, including Comcast before the bell and Intel after market close. US stock markets, meanwhile, are having a mixed day. The Dow Jones picked up a win after falling more than 400 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell slightly. Read live market updates here.
2. It’s GDP time
A person shops at a supermarket in New York on December 14, 2022.
Yuki Iwamura | AFP | Getty Images
Investors will also be locked into the fourth-quarter gross domestic product report, which arrives at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones GDP rose 2.8%, which would be down from the 3.2% pace in the third quarter. Market watchers and economists are looking for clues about what the economy will do this year. There is talk of a recession, even though some believe the US will avoid such a slowdown in 2023. And if we do experience a recession this year, it could be mild, as consumers have remained resilient despite inflation and the labor market stay strong.
3. A nice pop for Tesla
A worker checks Tesla Model Y electric vehicles loaded onto a cargo trailer at the Gigafactory Tesla Inc. in Gruenheide, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Tesla CEO Elon Musk played down the impact of his tweets on the company’s stock price as it defended itself in a trial in federal court in San Francisco on Friday for its 2018 tweet about privatizing the electric car maker. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
You’re here Shares jumped after the electric vehicle leader posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations. Margins, meanwhile, fell to their lowest level in five quarters due to lower prices and management of rising costs. Still, the big story for Tesla was whether it could withstand a drop in demand for its cars, especially as competitors bring more of their own electric vehicles to market. Tesla slashed prices on several of its vehicles late last year and earlier this month in a bid to keep up with demand. So far it seems to work. “So far in January, we’ve seen the largest year-to-date orders in our history. We’re currently seeing orders nearly double the rate of production,” CEO Elon Musk said.
4. Smartphone deliveries are slow
Apple maintained its position as the world’s top smartphone maker by shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to IDC. However, iPhone shipments were down 14.9% year over year.
Stanislav Kogik | SOPA Images | Light flare | Getty Images
According to IDC, a market research firm, smartphone shipments declined worldwide during the holiday shopping quarter. Overall, companies shipped 18.3% fewer smartphones than in the same quarter of 2021, the largest decline ever. For the full year, companies shipped 1.21 billion smartphones, the lowest annual total since 2013. “We have never seen holiday quarter shipments drop from the previous quarter. significantly on shipments,” said Nabila Popal, research director at IDC. Apple remained the top producer of smartphones, although its shipments also declined.
5. Toyota’s CEO will step down
Akio Toyoda with the new Toyota Supra
Paul Eisenstein | CNBC
Akio Toyoda, the grandson of Toyota’s founder, will will step down from the role of CEO of the company on April 1. He will become chairman, while the company’s chief brand officer, Koji Sato, will take over as chief executive. Toyoda has spent much of his last years leading the auto giant in defending its decision not to fully embrace electric vehicles, saying it won’t be as easy to convert the auto market at all. electric vehicles as quickly as some of Toyota’s rivals expect. While announcing his resignation, Toyoda spoke about his tenure in candid terms. “Looking back, those 13 years were a time of struggling to survive day after day, and that’s my honest feeling,” he said.
Alex Harring, Patti Domm, Lora Kolodny, Arjun Kharpal and Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.
