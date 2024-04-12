Stock Exchange: National Aluminum, SAIL, ZEEL among 8 stocks placed on F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today: A total of 8 stocks were banned from trading on Friday, April 12, 2024 in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

List of F&O bans today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Exide Industries, Hindustan Copper, Idea, India Cements, National Aluminum Company, SAIL and ZEEL are the 8 stocks that are part of the stock exchange's F&O ban list for April 12.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is hereby informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

On April 10, the benchmark Sensex soared 354 points to close above the record mark of 75,000 for the first time, while the broader Nifty hit a new lifetime high on gains in stocks of consumer goods, energy and metals.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 354.45 points or 0.47 percent to settle at a record high of 75,038.15. During the day, the index jumped 421.44 points or 0.56 percent to hit a high of 75,105.14.

The NSE's Broader Nifty advanced 111.05 points or 0.49 percent to close at a record high of 22,753.80. During the day, it jumped 132.95 points or 0.58 percent to hit a lifetime intraday high of 22,775.70.

On a broader market basis, the BSE midcap index rose 0.89 per cent and the small cap index gained 0.46 per cent.

Among the indices, oil and gas jumped 1.74 percent, energy 1.71 percent, metals 1.66 percent, raw materials 1.30 percent and services 1.15 percent.

Utilities and autos lagged behind.

Published: April 12, 2024, 06:14 IST

