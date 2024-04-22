WM CELEBRATES EARTH DAY AT NEW YORK CLOSURE BELL STOCK AND ANNOUNCES SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

WM also commemorates continued progress in sustainable growth strategy

HOUSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —MW (NYSE: WM) today announced that members of its management team will ring the closing bell. on the New York Stock Exchange 4 p.m. ET Monday, April 22, for Earth Day. WM continues to execute on its planned sustainable investments in recycling and renewable energy and has just been named the Official Sustainability Partner of Major League Baseball.

WM is the largest recycler with one of the largest landfill gas-to-energy platforms in the world. North America. Its investments, which should be greater than $2.5 billion for 2022-2026, will build new recycling facilities and upgrade existing facilities with cutting-edge technology that is expected to increase the amount of materials that can be captured for potential future reuse. WM is also building more renewable natural gas plants at its landfills, creating renewable energy that can be allocated to power communities and help power part of WM's heavy-duty natural gas gathering fleet, the largest in the industry North America.

“Sustainability is at the center of everything we do at WM,” said Jim Fish, President and CEO, WM. “I am proud of our team for the incredible progress we have made in our expanding strategic investments North America recycling and renewable energy infrastructure. These investments are not only the right thing to do for the environment, but they are also essential to the growth of our business and position WM for a successful future. »

WM also provides end-to-end solutions to help customers achieve their sustainability goals related to waste reduction and diversion, greenhouse gas emissions management and more, through through its advisory services group. The company continues to increase the number of clients it serves in this capacity, including sports leagues, events, teams and venues, tripling the number of clients WM serves in this space since 2021.

“As we continue to see an increase in demand for recycled content in packaging and low-emission energy sources, our planned investments in recycling and renewable energy are not only valuable to WM, but also to the strategies sustainable development of our clients of all sizes and from all sectors. ” said Tara Hemmer, director of sustainable development, WM. “We are creating innovative solutions to address our customers’ decarbonization and circularity challenges, and we are proud to celebrate this work today at the New York Stock Exchange. »

WM's work with MLB is one of the first collaborations of its kind between an environmental services company and a professional team sports league. Through 2028, WM will have the opportunity to provide its consulting services to all 30 MLB clubs in the United States and Canada and plans to develop comprehensive, customized plans designed to improve the sustainable operations of MLB and its clubs.

