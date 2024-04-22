



Photo from Disney+

As we celebrate Earth Day 2024, Innovation & Tech Today recognizes the impact technology has on Earth science. National Geographic's latest series, “Secrets of the Octopus,” serves as evidence of remarkable innovation at work.

Dr. Alex Schnell is a key figure in an upcoming Nat Geo documentary series. Her academic research and her past collaborative projects make Dr. Schnell the perfect person to unravel the complexities of marine animal intelligence and octopus cognition, empathy, and sympathy.

Innovation & Tech Today spoke with Dr. Schnell ahead of the release of Secrets of the Octopus to discuss recent innovations that have greatly advanced marine biology, and the engineers who are driving positive change in celebration of Earth Day. We talked about roles etc.

Today's Innovations and Technology: Can you give an example of an innovation that has significantly advanced our understanding of marine biology in recent years?

What Leonardo da Vinci has to say about trending STEM and STEAM Photo via Disney+

Dr. Alex Schnell: An important tool that has advanced our understanding of marine biology is electronic tags. These tags track the movements of marine animals, revealing data about their migration patterns, feeding behavior, and energy use. In addition, underwater “life cameras” attached to animals provide direct visual insight into their underwater behavior and environment, increasing our understanding of their daily lives and interactions.

I&T Today: As we celebrate Earth Day, what role does technology play in driving positive change?

Dr. Schnell: Given our relationship with the Earth, technology plays an important role in bringing about positive changes in marine ecosystems through several ways.

Photo from Disney+

(i) Monitoring and data analysis: Technologies such as satellites and AI can help monitor and analyze the marine environment, helping in conservation efforts and resource management.

(ii) Pollution management: Innovative tools such as AI-powered machine learning and satellite imagery to detect plastic debris in the ocean and support targeted clean-up efforts.

(iii) Sustainable practices: Technologies such as blockchain enhance traceability in seafood supply chains and promote sustainable fishing.

(iv) Public engagement: Digital platforms and virtual reality increase public awareness and participation in marine conservation.

I&T Today: What's the most surprising thing people might learn about octopuses from “Octopus Secrets”?

Dr. Schnell: Octopuses are very strange creatures. They could star in a science fiction series with boneless bodies, three hearts pumping blue blood, and skin that changes shape and color on a whim. But within this framework of strangeness, they demonstrate brilliance in problem-solving and memory, prompting us to rethink the nature of intelligence.

I&T Today: How can everyday technology such as social media and other apps help spread awareness about ocean conservation?

Dr. Schnell: Everyday technology, especially social media, plays a vital role in spreading awareness about ocean conservation. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube allow organizations, researchers, and enthusiasts to share information, images, and videos that highlight the beauty and complexity of marine life and the threats it faces. Masu. This widespread sharing motivates audiences around the world to care about conservation and take action.

Photo from Disney+

A great example is Octonation, the world's largest taco fan club with over 1 million subscribers. Through its social media presence, Octonation engages a wide audience by sharing interesting facts, captivating photos, and videos about octopuses. By educating people about octopus intelligence and behavior, Octonation helps foster a deeper appreciation for and interest in these amazing creatures. This increased awareness and connection motivates individuals to support or initiate conservation efforts.

I&T Today: Looking ahead, what are your hopes for the future of technology in marine biology research and storytelling?

Dr. Schnell: Looking ahead, the possibilities for future technologies in marine biological research and storytelling are incredibly exciting. To be honest, this field is evolving so rapidly that it's difficult to predict exactly what tools will be developed next.

Photo from Disney+

We are constantly amazed by the innovative technologies we have access to today. For example, I'm part of a team supported by the Nat Geo Society that is developing a robotic fish that mimics coral trout. The robot is designed to help study the joint hunting behavior of octopuses and coral trout. Integrating such technology allows for precise control over one of the hunting partners and provides detailed information about these interactions without the complexity of analyzing two live animals. You will be able to glean valuable insights.

This level of detail has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of collaboration in the maritime world and enhance our storytelling abilities by providing clearer, more comprehensive narratives.

Watch the secrets of the octopus on National Geographic on April 21 at 8:07am. All episodes will stream on Disney+ on April 22nd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/national-geographics-secrets-of-the-octopus-a-conversation-with-dr-alex-schnell/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos