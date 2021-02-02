MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX: MXC) to be listed on the London Stock Exchange

In an effort to broaden its international profile, MGC Pharmaceuticals (MXC) says it is in the final stages of listing its shares on the London Stock Exchange

The company’s shares will be listed on the standard segment of the main LSE market, with completion expected in February this year.

London-based stock broker Turner Pope has been appointed to help raise $ 5million (roughly AU $ 8.95million) through institutional investors in the UK.

The proceeds will be used to fund various clinical trials, increase product distribution in new markets and complete the construction of manufacturing facilities in Malta.

