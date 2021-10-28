How an unusual practice target gave this Hollywood star the golf bug





If you’ve seen a Hollywood blockbuster in the past two decades, chances are at least one of them has featured actor Michael Pea. The 45-year-old has nearly 100 actor credits on his IMDB profile, including some critically-acclaimed films crash, american unrest, Million dollar baby and Babel. Shooting movies with other golf-loving actors inspired Pea to reprise the game himself, but in this week’s episode of Off Course with Claude Harmon, Pena explained that it wasn’t until he came across a driving range with a very unusual target that he really became addicted to gambling. Why Bubba Watson owes ‘Crash’ actor Michael Pea a watch Through:

James colgan



“I went to this driving range, forgot where it was, somewhere like Asheville, NC or something and they had a VW bug about 100 yards away. And the guy says, ‘All you gotta do is just try to catch that bug over there. That’s all you do. And I’m like ‘Are you sure?’ And he says to me ‘You can try.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, cool.’ It took me about seven buckets to hit this thing, man. As Harmon laughed, Pea continued. “I didn’t want to hit him and hit him. I hit him with a pitching wedge and ultimately it hit him. And me at once had the bug. But I’m thankful that I was able to catch the bug with a target, instead of just thinking, playing swing. For more on Pea and Harmon, including what it was like for the movie star to make an ace at the Bob Hope Classic, and the mistakes most golfers make in the bunker, check out the full interview below- below. As a four-year member of Columbia’s inaugural college golfer class, Jessica can top everyone on the masthead. She can also outdo them in the office, where she is primarily responsible for producing print and online reporting, and overseeing large special projects, such as the first style issue of GOLF, which debuted in February 2018. His original interview series, A Round With, debuted in November 2015 and has appeared both in the magazine and as a video on GOLF.com. Related Articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golf.com/lifestyle/celebrities/unusual-driving-range-target-gave-hollywood-star-golf-bug/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

