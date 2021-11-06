Wali Tomos screenwriter and actor Mei Jones has died





// = do_shortcode (‘[in-content-square]’)?> Actor and screenwriter Mei Jones has died at the age of 68. He was best known for co-creating and playing the character of Wali Tomos, one of the most beloved comic creations on Welsh language television. Originally a radio show before appearing on television, he went on to star in five series, two films and a Christmas special as a linesman at Bryn Coch and won a BAFTA for his screenwriting. . S4C confirmed his death this evening. As a tribute to him, his C’mon Midffild co-author Alun Ffred Jones said S4C News: “Mei was a talented actor and original screenwriter who always gave his best and expected that from everyone who worked with him. I could have and probably should have written more but we can thank you for everything you have done. He has made a very significant contribution to the Welsh entertainment scene. “ Henryd Myrddin Jones, originally from Anglesey, went to Aberystwyth University to study theology and then Cardiff’s College of Music and Drama. He then joined Theatr Bara Caws and was also known for his broadcast work on Radio Cymru as part of Week to Remember and Pepper and Salt. Very sad news about Mei Jones, ‘Myrddin Carwad’ for me and my classmates in @DavidHughesYDH Previously. Sleep peacefully pic.twitter.com/hwN7UbTME2 Annes Glynn (@Yr_Hen_Goes) November 5, 2021 In 1990, Mei Jones was arrested by police on suspicion of playing a role in the Meibion ​​Glyndr Vacation Home Fire Campaign, alongside another of the “C’mon Midff!” »Actors, Bryn Fn. They were released without charge. The experiment was then satirized on C’Mon Midffild himself. He was also a talented footballer, playing for Wales Under-18s. Amanda Rees, Director of Content for S4C, said, “Our viewers will be eternally grateful to Mei for C’Mon Midffld and Wali, as the drama and the characters are among the channel’s greatest treasures. As long as Wali runs the line with his flag, Mei will never be forgotten. He leaves behind four children, Ela, Lois, Steffan and Aron and three grandchildren.

