Iconic gems of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, father of Amitabh Bachchan, for Bollywood: Rang Barse, Agneepath and more

Tu na thakega kabhi… Tu na thamega kabhi… Tu na mudega kabhi… Kar shapath… Agneepath…

A generation grew up listening to Amitabh Bachchan pronounce these memorable lines in his baritone. Each fan request for Big B ends with a round of this dialogue. But is it all about the Bollywood superstar or the depth of poetry?

Whenever Amitabh Bachchan recites “Lathpath, Agneepath…” we feel amazed by the magical handwriting of one man – Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amitabh’s father was a majestic Hindi writer and an icon in his own right. And Agneepath is just one example of his work, which has been incorporated into popular culture of Bollywood songs and dialogue.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a writer, poet and representative of Hindi literature. His wife Teji Bachchan was a social activist. Seen up close, Amitabh’s parents are inspiring names. But since the younger generation knows Harivansh Rai Bachchan more as Amitabh’s father, many of us are unaware of his incredible work through books, literature, and even film.

Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. (Photo: Express Archives)

There have been several filmmakers who have incorporated his poetry and writing in the form of songs. Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s first performance is “Saanjh Khile Bhor Jharey” from the 1971 film Phir Bhi. Sung by Hemant Kumar and his daughter Ranu Mukherji, the song is melancholy as a woman is lost in the memories of a happy family.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s writing was at its peak in the 1960s. But it wasn’t until the 1970s that his poetry caught the attention of Bollywood. However, his work was only used selectively, presumably when the plot required depth of expression. After Phir Bhi, Bollywood took six years to release its next credit as a lyricist. It was for the film Alaap in 1977, also starring Amitabh.

The song referenced here is “Koi Gaata Mai So Jata” from the movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. It was also the first time that his son Amitabh synchronized his lips with his words. The song also featured Sanjeev Kumar in a guest appearance.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honor from the Indian government in 1976. Among his popular poems were also “Ruke Na Tu Thake Na Tu” and “Koshish Karne Walon Ki Haar Nahin Hoti”, which were also recited by Amitabh on multiple platforms.

Amitabh Bachchan has kept his father’s legacy alive by returning from time to time to his poems. He even carried the songs with the utmost honesty whenever they were filmed on him. Take for example “Rang Barse” from Silsila in 1981.

“Launga ilayichi ka beeda lagaya. Chaabe gori ka yaar balam tarsus sounded bare… ” – and the unspoken chemistry between Amitabh and Rekha has become a benchmark in how romances fueled each other during the Festival of Colors. The days of Holi begin and end with this song, every year, every year!

It took almost a decade for Agneepath to arrive after Silsila. The film may have had a remake under Karan Johar in 2012, the lead role changed from Amitabh to Hrithik Roshan, but the fiery lines remained, this time in the deep voice of Hrithik.

Amitabh Bachchan once tweeted a video in which he said, “A few moments from my father’s poem. He sang like that in the gatherings of poets. I miss him a lot during my loneliness in the hospital, and I use his words to fill my empty nights).

Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote under the pseudonym Bachchan. And any article about his work is incomplete without the mention of “Madhushala”. The poem was written in 1935, but even after 86 years it remains etched in our minds. You can safely say that “Madhushala” never became a Bollywood song. However, it was picked up by various artists, including Manna Dey for their singles. The poem follows a man’s journey from his house to a bar, and the emotions he goes through with the journey symbolizing his life.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was not only a force to be reckoned with in our Hindi literature, but his curated filmography is a testament to the fact that his poetry has survived the test of time, eras and even generations due to its relevance. and its subject.

In memory of Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the occasion of his birthday!