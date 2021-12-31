



Beloved Golden Girls actress and comedian Betty White dies at 99 Beloved Golden Girls actress and comedian Betty White dies at 99 We’re sorry, this service is currently unavailable. Please try again later. To reject Skip to section navigationSkip to contentGo to footer ten Pictures Comedic actress Betty White, who capped a career spanning more than 80 years becoming the geriatric sweetheart of the Americas after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died within three weeks of his 100th birthday. January 1, 2022 8:20 a.m. 1/ten Actress Betty White poses for a portrait after her appearance on the TV show “In the House” in Burbank, Calif. On Tuesday, November 24, 2009. Betty White, whose sassy and ready-to-go charm made her a mainstay of television for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99 years old. Credit:PA 2/ten Betty White accepts the Legend Award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theater on Saturday April 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California., Betty White, whose sassy and ready-to-do charm has made her a mainstay of television for over 60 years. years, died. She was 99 years old. Credit:PA 3/ten Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. Credit:PA 4/ten The cast of “The” Golden Girls “television series stand together during a recording break in Hollywood on December 25, 1985. Left to right: Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White. Credit:PA 5/ten Betty White poses for the photographers on the red carpet before Comedy Central’s “Roast of William Shatner” on Sunday, August 13, 2006, in Los Angeles. Betty White, whose sassy and ready-to-do charm made her a mainstay of television for over 60 years, has passed away. She was 99 years old. Credit:PA 6/ten In this May 18, 1976 file photo, the cast of the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” pose with their Emmy Awards backstage at the 28th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. From left to right, Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight. Credit:PA seven/ten In this archive photo from November 2, 2003, cast members Betty White, left, Georgia Engel, second left, Gavin MacLeod, center, Valerie Harper, second right, and John Amos pose for photographers during arrivals at CBS’s 75th Anniversary Celebration in New York City. Credit:PA 8/ten Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, minus Mary Tyler Moore, reunite for the 9th Annual Museum of Television and Radio Television Festival in Los Angeles on March 21, 1992. Left to right, Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper , Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner. Betty White, whose sassy and ready-to-do charm made her a mainstay of television for over 60 years, has passed away. She was 99 years old. Credit:PA 9/ten Allen Ludden and his wife Betty White play cards at their Westchester, NY home on April 29, 1965. Credit:PA ten/ten Actress and animal activist Betty White with a lion from her 1970s series “The Pet Set”. The restored 39-episode series, renamed “Betty White’s Pet Set,” features celebrity guests Mary Tyler Moore, Carol Burnett, Burt Reynolds, James Brolin and Della Reese. Credit:Margate and Chandler, Inc. via AP

