Tridev Salman Remake Not Happening, Director Rajiv Rai Reveals Bollywood News





Gupt Director Rajiv Rai has revealed that Tridev, the 1989 blockbuster starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Naseeruddin Shah, is not being recast. Tridev Remake Starring Salman Isn’t Happening, Director Rajiv Rai Reveals According to a recent report from an entertainment portal, a well-placed entertainment news source within the industry has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that Salman Khan is in talks to star in the remake of Tridev. Apparently original director Rajiv Rai approached Salman with the idea and he loved it. As the Tridev remake is expected to have a completely contemporary twist, a new director is being sought along with the rest of the cast. An announcement on Salman making the film and other details is expected in the near future. Rajiv Rai revealed that the said portal source did not give the correct information. I’m not inclined to do remakes, either my own or outside films. It’s not my scene. So I’m hesitant to even consider remakes. I had offers, however. Rajiv admitted that Salman Khan approached him but NOT for Tridev. Two years ago Salman discussed this with me. There was never any talk of him acting in Tridev. When Salman proposed that he and I co-produce Tridev this was during the pre-pandemic days, i didn’t want to ignore the proposal just because he’s a very close and old friend of mine. When the pandemic happened, the project took a step back and I continued what I was doing. Rajiv has no plans to redo Tridev. I do not think so Tridev will happen, and I have a lot of stories lined up. Tridev was only at the discussion stage. And it was about me and the Salman co-production. Right now I am shooting my own low budget movie with newcomers in Jaipur. Also Read: 28 Years of Mohra EXCLUSIVE: It Was A Risky Film With New Faces; I thought Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar fit the role of Rajiv Rai More pages: Tridev Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

