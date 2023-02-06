Murphy Brown actor Charles Kimbrough dies at 86 104.5 WOKV





Actor Charles Kimbrough, who played live news anchor Jim Dial on the hit sitcom Murphy Brown, died, said his son. He was 86 years old. >> Read more trending news Kimbrough died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif. The New York Times reported. John Kimbrough confirmed his father’s death to the newspaper. The actor appeared in 250 episodes of Murphy Brown, which debuted in 1988, according to IMDb.com. He appeared in the show’s first 247 episodes from 1988 to 1988, appearing on the news set with star Candice Bergen. He appeared in three more episodes when the series returned in September 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Charles Kimbrough, an actor who was nominated for an Emmy Award for playing a comically stiff news anchor on the hit sitcom Murphy Brown, has died aged 86. https://t.co/PCISl5xaOu — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 5, 2023 As Jim Dial, Kimbrough portrayed the 1980s journalist, with his gravelly voice and the earnestness of a Walter Cronkite, The Times reported. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1990 for supporting actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Unfortunately, I’m really good at playing donkeys of one kind or another, said Kimbrough The Wall Street Journal in 2012. I’ve always been a bit self-conscious as an actor, and I guess that sometimes reads like pompous. The veteran actor also excelled on stage. He was nominated for a 1971 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in Company, according to the Entertainment News website. He then appeared as two characters in another acclaimed musical, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park With George, which debuted in 1984. Kimbrough also starred in the original off-Broadway production of Sylvia opposite Sarah Jessica Parker and appeared in Candide, Same Time, Next Year, Accent on Youth, Hay Fever, The Merchant of Venice and the 2012 revival of Harvey. Born on May 23, 1936, the Minnesota native also lent his voice to Victor the gargoyle in the Disney animated film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the Time reported. Last notable deaths: Cox Media Group 2023

