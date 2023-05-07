James Gunn Reveals His Superman Movie Will Include a Guardians of the Galaxy Actor





James Gunn’s time in the MCU may be over, but the director has confirmed he’ll be bringing some of his colleagues from guardians of the galaxy along the walk on her new Superman movie. The recent release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of Gunns’ trilogy of Marvel films and his time in the MCU as he assumes the role of head of DC Studios. The director’s first task will be to launch the new DCU with a passion project of his own, Superman: Legacy. After confirming that Henry Cavill won’t be the DCU’s Superman, the door is wide open for a new actor to wear the cape and a new cast to fill out the rest of the famed ensemble, which may include stars from the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy actors will appear in Superman: Legacy CC James Gunn has teased that some MCU actors will appear in his new DC movie, Superman: Legacyin a Q&A on Twitter. When asked by a fan if any guardians of the galaxy stars will appear in his next Superman movie, Gunn responded with a simple Tweeter saying “Yes.” Gunn hasn’t confirmed how many of the cast from his MCU trilogy will appear or if the parts will be mere cameos or larger roles. So which Marvel star(s) will appear in Superman? James Gunn is in a rare position as someone who has worked in both major superhero movie franchises, having directed three guardians of the galaxy films for Marvel and also Peacemaker And The Suicide Squad for DC. He is also well known as a director who enjoys working with the same actors. Recently, Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji appeared as High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy 3which is just one of many instances where Gunn has cast one of his frequent collaborators in his superhero franchises. Actors like Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, and Sean Gunn have all starred in MCU and DCU projects under Gunn, with some even appearing in multiple different roles, so it would be easy to see them following Gunn on Superman Also. There are also Marvel stars, such as Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan, who have yet to make their DC debuts and could be potential picks for a movie. Superman: Legacy role. Regardless, while guardians of the galaxy can be done for now, the cast members still have a bright future in the world of superheroes under James Gunn. DC Studios Superman: Legacy hits theaters July 11, 2025.

