Entertainment
Netflix blockbuster 3 Body Problem divides opinion and sparks nationalist anger in China
CNN
—
A Netflix adaptation of the hugely popular Chinese science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem has divided opinion in China and sparked nationalist anger online over scenes depicting a violent and tumultuous period in the country's modern history.
Reactions have been mixed on Chinese social media since Thursday's premiere of the eight-episode English-language series 3 Body Problem, based on the Hugo Award-winning novel by Liu Cixin, the country's most famous science fiction author .
Netflix is not available in China, but viewers can watch its content using virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass strict geographic restrictions or by consuming pirated versions.
Liu's novel, part of a trilogy, is one of the most successful Chinese cultural exports in recent years, boasting legions of fans around the world, including former US President Barack Obama.
Among the country's most patriotic netizens, discussions about the adaptation have turned political, with some accusing the big-budget American production of making China look bad.
The show opens with a poignant scene depicting Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution, which consumed China in blood and chaos for a decade starting in 1966. On the campus of the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing, a professor of physique is brutally beaten to death on stage by his own means. students and denounced by his colleague and wife, while his daughter Ye Wenjie (played by Zine Tseng) watches in horror.
Such wrestling sessions were common during the decade-long period of upheaval, in which class enemies were publicly humiliated, beaten and tortured by Mao's frenzied Red Guards.
But some online commenters accused show producers of making a whole platter of ravioli just for a little vinegar sauce, a popular saying used to describe an ulterior motive in the matter, they argued, making all a TV series just to paint China in a bad light.
Netflix, you don't understand The Three Body Problem or Ye Wenjie at all! » read a comment on the social media platform Weibo. You only understand political correctness!
Others came to the show's defense, saying the scene closely followed the depictions in the book and was a truthful reenactment of the story.
The story is much more absurd than a TV series, but you pretend not to see it, read a comment on Douban, a popular movie, book and music review site.
Author Liu stated in a interview with the New York Times in 2019, he had initially wanted to open the book with scenes from Mao's Cultural Revolution, but his Chinese publisher feared they would never get past government censorship and buried them in the middle of the story.
The English version of the book, translated by Ken Liu, places the scenes at the beginning of the novel, with the author's blessing.
Ye Wenji's disillusionment with the Cultural Revolution later proves crucial to the plot of the sci-fi thriller, which oscillates between the past and the present.
3 Body Problem was adapted for Netflix by Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, and American producer Alexander Woo.
Various other aspects of the series, from its casting and visual effects to sweeping changes to the story's setting and original characters, have also drawn the ire of Chinese social media users. Many compared it to a Chinese TV adaptation released last year, a much longer and tighter version of the book that ran to 30 episodes and was highly rated on Chinese review platforms.
The Netflix adaptation featured an international cast and set much of the action in present-day London, making the story much less Chinese.
Some Chinese viewers criticized the edit, saying it interprets a plot that glorifies the West for saving humanity from a disaster caused by China decades ago.
But not everyone has chosen sides.
Why do some people always need to make the enemy out of a cultural product? » said one user on Weibo. Our version may be good, theirs may also be excellent. Why do we always have to fight for this?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/22/style/china-reaction-netflix-show-3-body-problem-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- So or not, Jokowi's missing name appears in Golkar
- Sulfur dioxide from an Icelandic volcanic eruption has reached the UK.
- Netflix blockbuster 3 Body Problem divides opinion and sparks nationalist anger in China
- Bulldogs make their home and conference debut against Binghamton on Friday and Saturday
- Stock market today: Wall Street retreats from records but remains on track for a big winning week
- Trust Buster with Apple and Google in its sights
- CDC says life expectancy in the U.S. will improve by 2022
- Unionization seems closer than ever as new long-term goals emerge
- The Shark by Damien Hirst, sold for around $8 million, is the fourth work of 2017 dating from the 1990s | Damien Hirst
- AI image generation meets virtual dressing
- Curry's improves the shopping experience for customers with disabilities — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- 'I dedicate it to 140 million Indians': PM Modi becomes first foreign leader to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor