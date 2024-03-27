7 Best Bollywood Business Movies Every Entrepreneur Must Watch





Starting a business is really difficult, with no silver bullet or guaranteed success. But real entrepreneurs never give up. They take on challenges and create their own successes. Bollywood films tell similar stories of business people, showing their struggles and victories. For anyone in business or dreaming of starting one, watching these best Bollywood business movies can be both enjoyable and insightful. 7 Bollywood Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Add to Their Watchlist 1. Guru (2007) IMDB rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Film genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Cast of movie stars: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, R. Madhavan, Mithun Chakraborty

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, R. Madhavan, Mithun Chakraborty Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Release year: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix In Mani Ratnam's Guru, Abhishek Bachchan plays Guru, a character loosely based on iconic figure Dhirubhai Ambani. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of the guru's wife in this biographical drama. The film eloquently depicts the journey of entrepreneurship, charting the transformation of a humble villager into India's leading business tycoon. Widely acclaimed for its gripping storyline, Guru is hailed as one of the best business films in Bollywood. 2. Baaja Baaraat Group (2010) IMDB rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Film genre: Comedy / Romance

Comedy / Romance Cast of movie stars: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shena Gamat, Puru Chibber

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shena Gamat, Puru Chibber Director: Manesh Sharma

Manesh Sharma Release year: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Baaja Baaraat is a vibrant addition to the business film genre in Bollywood. It features Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma as ambitious entrepreneurs in the wedding planning industry. Their partnership navigates professional challenges and personal conflicts, eventually transforming into a story of friendship, love and success. The film showcases their journey from startup to success in a typical Bollywood-style narrative. 3. Badmaash Company (2010) IMDB rating: 6.1 / 10

6.1 / 10 Film genre: Comedy/Crime

Comedy/Crime Cast of movie stars: Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das, Anupam Kher, Meiyang Chang

Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das, Anupam Kher, Meiyang Chang Director : Parmeet Sethi

: Parmeet Sethi Release year: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Badmaash Company follows four friends who embark on a journey of entrepreneurship through unconventional means. Their rise to success is marked by deception, ambition and camaraderie as they navigate the murky waters of the business world. This Bollywood film explores the ups and downs of building an empire from scratch. It is one of the best business films in Bollywood. 4. Business (2006) IMDB rating: 6.6 / 10

6.6 / 10 Film genre: Thriller/Drama

Thriller/Drama Cast of movie stars: Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon, Rajat Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Minissha Lamba, Harsh Chhaya

Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon, Rajat Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Minissha Lamba, Harsh Chhaya Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar Release year: 2006

2006 Where to go Watch / OTT platform: Youtube If you are looking for the best business movies in Hindi, Corporate is a great choice. It is a gripping Bollywood drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Starring Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon and Raj Babbar, the film delves into the cutthroat world of corporate politics. It offers a compelling portrait of the power struggles and ethical dilemmas within a multinational corporation, making it a must-see for lovers of intense storytelling. 5. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009) IMDB rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Film genre : Drama

: Drama Movie stars : Ranbir Kapoor, Shazahn Padamsee, Gauahar Khan, Prem Chopra, Manish Chaudhari,

: Ranbir Kapoor, Shazahn Padamsee, Gauahar Khan, Prem Chopra, Manish Chaudhari, Director : Shimit Amin

: Shimit Amin Release year : 2009

: 2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform:Amazon Prime Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year stars Ranbir Kapoor as Harpreet Singh Bedi, a fresh graduate who enters the cutthroat world of sales. Faced with ethical dilemmas, Harpreet chooses integrity over deception, which leads him on an inspiring entrepreneurial journey. The film explores the challenges and triumphs of navigating corporate culture with honesty and innovation. Although it was a failure at the box office, it is one of the best business films in Hindi. 6. Bazaar (2018) IMDB rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Film genre: Thriller/Police

Thriller/Police Cast of movie stars: Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra, Manish Chaudhari

Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra, Manish Chaudhari Director: Gauravv K. Chawla

Gauravv K. Chawla Release year: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema Baazaar is a financial thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra. Set in the cutthroat world of the stock market, the film follows a young and ambitious trader (Rohan Mehra) who seeks mentorship from a ruthless businessman (Saif Ali Khan). As he gets deeper into the game, he must face betrayal, ambition, and moral dilemmas. One of the best business films ever made by Bollywood! 7. The Big Bull (2021) IMDB rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Film genre: Crime / Thriller

Crime / Thriller Movie stars : Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Lekha Prajapati, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak

: Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Lekha Prajapati, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak Director: Kookie Gulati

Kookie Gulati Release year: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar When it comes to the best business films in Hindi, The Big Bull stands out. It stars Abhishek Bachchan as Hemant Shah, a character inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film follows Shah's rise to power in the stock market through manipulation and deception. As his fortune soars, Shah's unchecked ambition leads to a dramatic downfall. The film offers a captivating portrait of greed, power and the consequences of financial manipulation, making it a captivating film for audiences. This is a great entrepreneur movie that you will definitely enjoy watching. And there you have it, the best business movies in Hindi. May they inspire you to new heights of ambition and innovation! READ ALSO : 7 must-see films starring Kriti Kharbanda and not to be missed

