Three-day solar eclipse event planned at Endeavors begins Saturday | Local News

For those looking for a fun, family-friendly pre-solar eclipse event, Soul Arts Collective offers a unique three-day celebration of art, entertainment and fun.
Endeavors, a local event venue, will open its doors Saturday at 11 a.m. and offer all-day shopping with vendors, DJ music, food, youth engagement and entertainment for the whole family.
Each of us serves the youth in our community in the same way, so we thought an arts collaboration event would be a great way to show our support for a few of our younger sibling groups. With so many visitors expected in the area during the solar eclipse weekend, this could prove to be the perfect time to highlight and showcase these organizations, as well as give our guests from outside the city a sample of what our young talent looks like here in Killeen. , said Monique Stone, co-creator of Endeavors.
Soul Arts Collective plans to donate a portion of the profits raised to help local youth/teen groups.
After each introduction and subsequent performance, audience members will have the opportunity to donate directly to that group as they wish, said Ursula Cimone, founder of Soul Arts Collective.
From noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be a kickoff to the event with community yoga for adults and children (mats will be provided).
From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., experience drumming and dancing sessions for young people which will end with a show for parents and other members of the public.
Starting at 2 p.m., the Explore More Youth group, founded by Dora Welch, will present a talent and fashion show.
From 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Helping Cubs Club, coordinated by Nyobie Seuga, will showcase a variety of talent, including solo guitar performances by Francis Moriba.
At 5 p.m., the Allatin Dance Company, founded by Elijah Alverez, will wow the audience with its high energy Latin dance styles with a demonstration of Bachata, Salsa and Merengue.
DJ Bugsey will keep the dance music groove going until 7 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be Dinner and Jazz Dancing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Monday, there will be a Solar Eclipse Watch Party from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Donations during the three-day event will benefit several youth groups as well as the Soul Arts Collective's summer musical stage play and other arts programs throughout the year. Endeavors is located at 868 S. Fort Hood St. To RSVP and get free parking, go to www.evdeavorsvenue.com save. For more information, contact Stone at 310-341-8036.