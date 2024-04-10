No indication of foul play in death of former Yellowstone spinoff actor





JOHNSON CO., Kan. (KCTV) – There is no indication of foul play in the 1923 death of former actor Cole Brings Plenty after a search for him began in connection with an incident in Lawrence. THE Johnson County, Kan., Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon, April 10, that foul play was not indicated in the death of Cole Brings Plenty, 27, a student at Haskell Indian Nations University. Police noted that the search for Brings Plenty, known for his role in 1923, a Yellowstone spinoff, began on April 2, after a woman was heard screaming for help in a Lawrence apartment. He had driven his 2005 Ford Explorer south on Highway 59. Investigators said Brings Plenty, who is also the nephew of Mo Brings Plenty, known for his role in Yellowstone, was wanted in connection with a domestic violence case. However, after searches involving drones and K9s failed in Douglas County, the young actor was found dead in Johnson County. Police said Brings Plenty was found in a wooded area near 200th and Homestead Ln. after being called to report an unoccupied vehicle. He was found in the woods nearby. Investigators also noted that the Brings Plenty family was heavily involved in the search for Cole. No further information about the incident is expected to be released. This is a tragic case for everyone involved. Your police department worked very hard to investigate the incidents and worked very hard to find Cole. None of us could have imagined this outcome, said Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart. I have learned through this series of events that our police department must work harder to increase trust with members of our Native American community. As I meet with members of the Coles family and members of our Native American community, I see clearly that we are not where we need to be in partnership with a community that is very important to Lawrence's history and to its current culture. This sad series of events was shared around the world. I hope that the future bridges we build and partnerships we form between our Native American community and our police department will create a relationship that will not only increase trust and understanding, but also be a model for other communities. Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

