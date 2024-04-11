40th Annual Main Street Fest Entertainment Announced











Pinterest VINEYARD, TEXAS (April 9, 2024) Prepare to get nostalgic for40thAnnual Main Street Festival – A Craft Beer Experience, presented by Bank of the Westbecause everything happens on Main Street! This landmark festival is set to become a highlight of the year, attracting families and friends from near and far to revel in the festivities. With four stages of live entertainment throughout the weekend, as well as unique shops, festival favorites, a KidZone and Carnival Midway, there will be something for everyone. SATURDAY NIGHT HEADLINER: SOMETHING DEEP BLUE Main Street Fest is excited to announceSomething deep bluewill title theMain Stage Sponsored by Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest BeveragesSaturday evening, at 9:30 p.m.! Deep Blue Something, the 1990s sensation from Denton, Texas, is renowned for his worldwide success with the album “Home” and chart-topping singles such as “Breakfast at Tiffany's,” “Halo” and “Josey “. In 2016, they reunited again to record the EP “Locust House,” which turned into a full-length album and reignited fans' enthusiasm, leading to a real desire for the band to get back on the road. The band's inclusion in popular films and TV series has attracted a whole new generation of fans, with their audience on Spotify growing from 200,000 to over 1 million in six months in 2018, and currently stands at 1 .75 million and counting. Stay tuned for an exciting Friday night headliner announcement! NEW ACTS AND RETURNING FAVORITES ALSO ANNOUNCED On Saturday, the main stage will also feature a mesmerizing performance of “Dreams Unfold A True Stevie Nicks Experience» 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Fans can expect a journey through Stevie Nicks' timeless hits, including beloved Fleetwood Mac classics and her acclaimed solo repertoire. AtGazebo scenesponsored by Karbach Brewing Company, guests will once again be able to vibrate to the sound ofThe inspiration group!!!as they deliver energetic performances during the three-day event, from 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and all day on Sunday. Also back on the Gazebo stage, theBrad Thompson GroupFriday from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., promising a lively showcase of festive hits ranging from country legends to pop icons including George Strait, Van Halen and Taylor Swift. More thanLiberty Park Square,sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort, audiences can indulge in several new acts, includingSugara Yacht Rock Tribute/Classic Rock band, which will transport listeners back to the 70s and 80s on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., andJeff Crosbya red country star visiting from Idaho to perform withDarci Carlsonyou won't want to miss this wonderful duo Friday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can also enjoyErick Fayard, a solo acoustic guitarist and singer who sings a variety of hits from several genres. Hell performs Friday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. THECotton Belt Country Clubit's the all new Down on Main Street, will also have a stage with some exciting artists yet to be announced, as well as the Friday night headliner. A great place for kids to play is Down on Main Street at the KidZone, which has all sorts of exciting activities, as well as Carnival Midway. The Main Street Fest takes a stand against inflation. This year, ticket prices are the same as last year, just $9 for adults and $5 for children (ages 6-12) and seniors (65 and older). The fantastic live show, including headliners, is included in your general admission ticket! For more information on all the entertainment and to reserve your tickets in advance, visit MainStFest.com. Make it a whole weekend in Grapevine! Book a stay at one of the fabulous hotels by visiting GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

