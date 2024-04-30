Sports
Mizzou Football recruiting reset: Jack Lange? More like Jack Large
Eli Drinkwitz continued his unprecedented streak of signing top-tier high school recruits to start the 2025 recruiting class with the verbal commitment of offensive tackle Jack Lange on Wednesday night. Lange is more of an example of what we've come to expect from Drinks' recruiting efforts: a highly ranked local kid who turns down outside offers and stays in state to play for his hometown school.
However, this is only the second offensive lineman the Drinkwitz regime has signed in their time at Columbia, with Logan Reichert being the first in the class of 2023. You need elite line play on both ends to compete consistently in the SEC and it appears that, thanks to time, opportunity or the development efforts of OL coach Brandon Jones, elite offensive linemen are starting to trickle in from high school to bolster the offensive line.
And while the o-line is the most telling feature of college football teams that win games by double digits and threaten for championships, it is also the most difficult position to project thanks to the nature of offensive line play (five guys working as one unit) and the fact that high school-aged boys are not yet finished with their development and that a lot can happen in the four to five years they are in college. Still, we can evaluate what our newly committed lineman can do based on his junior film and see what he's done so far.
Where it fits: First of all, I don't know if Lange weighs exactly 68 or exactly 275 pounds, but he is noticeably large. Not like Joshua Lewis, the previous BAFTEE candidate from this class, but certainly bigger than his teammates or the guys he lines up against at Missouri's Class 5 football level. And you can tell even when he spends most of his time hunched over and addressing his defender low.
Watching highlights of offensive linemen is a surprisingly tedious task: sure, you get a few moments where the prospect destroys his defender, but mostly it's watching the same guy punch a guy for four seconds in the span of 5-6 minutes. I mean…that's all they really do, and a highlight for an offensive lineman is to slam his man into the ground, so that's pretty much what you expect.
Lange's tape has its moments, however. During the six minutes and whatever seconds of highlights, I only counted fifteen instances where he it didn't fell to his beaten defender, and six of them were because he was in pass protection.
But until then, if you watch the Jack Lange highlight film, you might think that the Eureka high school football team never passes the ball because: againfor more than six minutes you only see him in pass protection six times. Is that because running blocking is more likely to smother a hapless 15-year-old in the grass? Possibly. The pass protection seemed fine, as my untrained eye (and heightened vision) showed what appeared to be good balance and hands when taking on pass rushers. But you make your success and money in pass protection and I just haven't seen much of it. I saw him cross the line and wipe out linebackers and safeties (very fun to watch btw) so I know he can move, I wish we could see more of the other stuff too.
When hell plays: The offensive line is a difficult position for freshmen, but it can be done. Texas A&M had success starting freshmen in 2012, and LSU Freshmen famously started on the offensive line for the first time ever in 2022 with Will Campbell and Emery Jones, Jr.
Without knowing his diet and training regimen, I definitely believe Lange is ready for the SEC. And we know that there may be some losses at the end of the 24th season. But as we know at this point with Drink, freshmen usually don't play, so while I say it could happen, it most likely won't.
What it all means: Lange is a local product highly valued and coveted by all, and he chose to stay in the state. The story may not have the same impact as it did at the start of Drinkwitz's enlightened recruiting campaign, but it's one that Missouri fans have been craving since the 1990s and it's finally happening on a regular basis. The fact that it's down the stretch is even better, as Mizzou has rarely acquired the services of top-quality offensive linemen in the modern recruiting era. Stack a few recruits like Lange in back-to-back classes and you could see Missouri consistently fielding elite offensive lines down the road.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rockmnation.com/missouri-tigers-football/2024/4/29/24140652/mizzou-football-recruiting-reset-jack-lange-more-like-jack-large
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mizzou Football recruiting reset: Jack Lange? More like Jack Large
- Doja Cat dares to reveal herself in lingerie at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
- Stock market today: an ugly month of April for Wall Street ends with more losses
- Machine Learning – How do Google voice input commands work?
- Expert panel reverses the trend and recommends breast cancer screening at age 40
- Today's top events: PM Modi in Telangana, 2 Adani companies' Q4 results, T20 World Cup selection meeting and more
- The actor in the line of duty was 59 years old
- India IPL Cricket | Sport
- How flip flops went from scruffy pool shoes to fashion staple
- Dilip Kumar says please tell me if I'm making a mistake while doing an action scene, Tej Sapru remembers last actors' willingness to learn | Bollywood News
- Innovation Zero 2024 – Sustainability Conference
- Judge in secret trial threatens Trump with jail after holding him in contempt for violating gag order