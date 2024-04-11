Nora Fatehi talks about being bullied, humiliated by male superstars, avoiding predators with bad intentions: No one will report them | Bollywood News





Actor Nora Fatehi spoke about the lack of respect she faced in the film and entertainment industry, from none other than big superstars. She said that sometimes she meets people who make her feel “weird inside” because their “energy and intention” isn't right, as she spoke about being bullied and humiliation by male stars. She said this often happens because they want their loved ones to succeed them. Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Nora said that she had witnessed behavior like this many times and it had happened again very recently. “They will say things behind your back, and you will know what they said, and they have the right to be bullies. No one will report them,” she said, adding that she survived mainly because she is intimidating and unpredictable. Also Read – We are all sinners: Nora Fatehi says she hasn't missed a Ramadan fast since she was 14 and does namaz as often as she can “Some people don't understand, they think: 'How come?' Why not our daughter? A lot of things happen, and they get so angry, and also, a lot of them don't like my frankness,” Nora said, adding that she's not like the “other girls” who behave with submission in front of male stars.. “I will joke with you like you are my friend, I will tell you to your face if something is wrong, but I will also be the most amazing person to you, I will help you with everything you could possibly need,” she said. Open up about your experiences, Nora continued: “If I feel something is wrong, I will say it. But some people don't like it. Some people prefer quiet, submissive girls who look like they need work. I don't give this power to anyone. And then they'll say things like, “She's nothing, she's nobody, she has no talent, why is she here?” All this happens, then they will see you again at certain events. They seem unable to ignore you, wherever you go, they are there too, and this irritates them more. You climb slowly and get to where they are, and they don't want that. Nora said these people were trying to cover her aura with their negativity. “They start bullying you, putting you down, talking bad about you…” When asked if she was OK with saying these things publicly, Nora responded, “People say stupid things all the time on me.” Nora also confessed that even her friends were curious to know how she avoided predators in Bollywood. “Luckily I didn't have that situation, and I know why…I think it almost could have happened, but my personality is a little intimidating, so they're kind of like, 'Iske saath nahi, she could talk “These people, whether they're stars or not, are ultimately predators. Nora said people like to “sniff out victims,” ​​and she refuses to be one. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/nora-fatehi-bullied-demeaned-by-male-superstars-predators-with-bad-intentions-nobody-will-call-them-ou-9263796/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos