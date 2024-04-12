Entertainment
Police say death of '1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty has 'no indication of foul play'
Featured Image Credit: Paramount/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Police have released the latest update in the investigation into the death of actor Cole Brings Plenty.
The 27-year-old man was initially reported missing on April 2, last seen alive on March 31, but was later found dead in a wooded area in Kansas on April 5.
Concerns were first raised about the actor – best known for starring in the Paramount+ western drama 1923, a spin-off of Yellow stone — when he failed to show up for an audition, his agent said.
Prior to his disappearance, an arrest warrant had been issued for the actor after police were called to an address in Lawrence on Sunday (March 31) to assist with an incident in which a woman was screaming for help. Cole was charged with aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal restraint.
Cole was reported missing on April 2, but three days later his body was found by police about 43 miles southwest of Kansas City.
His death was confirmed by his father, Joe Brings Plenty, in a statement on his behalf shared by Cole's uncle, actor Mo Brings Plenty.
The statement said Cole was “no longer with us” and expressed the family's “sincere gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you have sent for Cole.”
“I learned this week how many people knew the goodness of Cole’s heart and loved him,” Joe said.
Cole Brings Plenty was found dead at the age of 27. (Instagram/@Colebringsplenty)
Sheriff Hayden of the Johnson County, KS Sheriff's Office posted an update yesterday (April 10) “regarding an incident that occurred on April 5, 2024.”
The press release states: “Detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner’s office have worked diligently with the Lawrence Police Department and the Brings Plenty family.
“There is no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty.”
The department said if anyone has “any questions” to contact JCSO PIO Sergeant Jesse Valdez by phone or email.
A separate statement was also released by the Lawrence Kansas Police Department.
Police released an update yesterday (April 10). (Facebook/Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff's Office)
The Facebook post the same day details a statement from Lawrence Kansas Police Chief Rich Lockhart, who called the case “tragic” for “everyone involved.”
Chief Lockhart praised the KS Sheriff's Office for working “very hard to investigate the incidents” and working “very hard to find Cole.”
“None of us could have imagined such an outcome,” he added.
The chief went on to explain that through the series of events surrounding Cole's death, he learned that his police department “must work harder to increase trust with members of our Native American community.”
He continued: “In meeting with members of the Coles family and members of our Native American community, I see clearly that we are not where we need to be in partnership with a community that is very important to the history of Lawrence and for its current culture.
Cole Brings Plenty is best known for 1923 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
“This sad series of events has been shared around the world. I hope that the future bridges we build and partnerships we form between our Native American community and our police department will create a relationship that not only increases trust and understanding, but which will also allow it to be a model for other communities.
If you have experienced bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Compassionate friends at (877) 969-0010.
Topics: US News, Film & Television, Celebrity, Police, Facebook, Social Media
