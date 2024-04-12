MSU Students, Area Artists Present Musical Production | News, Sports, Jobs





Minot State University students and area artists tell the story of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” during performances today, April 12, and again Saturday, April 13. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each evening in the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the MSU campus. “Our production of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ is a collaboration between MSU’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts and the Western Plains Opera Company,” Sarah Honerman, assistant professor of theater, said. The show is produced by Emerson Eads, director of choral activities and assistant professor of music, directed by Sarah Honerman, assistant professor of theater, and directed by Abbie Eads. “This show is the largest and most ambitious production I have ever been a part of and it took a village to make it happen,” Evan Putt, who plays Frollo, said.“The nuance and dynamic that the cast and crew have brought to this series is a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.” The Minot community comes together to put on this once-in-a-lifetime show. The cast includes many performers, including MSU students, choir and community members. “The MSU Choir appears alongside other MSU students and Minot area artists to present this beautiful story of what it means to be “other.” Perhaps one of the greatest lessons we learn from this magnificent show is 'what makes a monster and what makes a man'” » said Honorman. “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is a story told through the ages. Film adaptations were made in 1939 and the classic Disney story in 1996. Each story depicts the ugliness and beauty that is humanity. “Characters on stage routinely face discrimination and judgment based on what they look like, where they come from, and how they spend their time,” » said Honorman. “As a newly hired assistant professor of theater, I am excited to share this production with the Minot area. Seeing theater return with class offerings and more performances during the academic year is exciting,” she added. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2024/04/msu-students-area-performers-present-a-musical-production/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos