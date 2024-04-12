Taylor Swift's catalog returns to TikTok ahead of new album





Much of Taylor Swift's discography returned to TikTok on Thursday, April 11, just over a week before the scheduled release of her new album, The Department of Tortured Poetsrelease scheduled for April 19. Official audio for hits like “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”, “Cruel Summer” and “Style (Taylor's Version)” are among the songs now available with which users can create videos on the short application. . It appears there is no official audio for Swift's songs released before her album. Loveri.e. the original recordings of Without fear, speak now And Red – recorded for the Big Machine label – are not available, although his recent re-recordings of these albums are. Swift's catalog was removed from TikTok in early February after her label and publisher's parent company, Universal Music Group, announced that it was letting its licensing deal with TikTok expire, citing that the app was unwilling to pay for the “fair value” of music, as well as other concerns such as AI and artist safety. This has affected the songs of many of music's biggest stars, including Swift, Drake, SZA , Olivia Rodrigo and many others, all of whom have recording and/or publishing deals with the company. For Swift, ownership of her Big Machine catalog has been the subject of much discussion in recent years. His first six albums – spanning his self-titled debut from 2006 to 2017 Reputation – were sold to Brown Scooter in 2019 after manager and entrepreneur Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine in a deal worth more than $300 million. This sparked a backlash from Swift, who vowed to re-record each of these albums in order to re-release them and own the recordings herself; she has since released “Taylor's Version” re-recordings of Intrepid, Red, Speak Now And 1989. In 2018, Swift signed a deal with UMG to license her future recordings to Republic Records, and has since released four additional albums under that deal, to which she also owns the copyright. While it's unclear why her recordings are back on TikTok, it's worth noting that the tracks she owns are the ones that are available. In a letter to its artists on January 30 explaining the licensing dispute, UMG wrote: “Regarding the issue of artist and songwriter compensation, TikTok has offered to pay our artists and songwriters at a rate that represents a fraction of the rate that is similarly situated. the big social platforms pay. TikTok fired back hours later at UMG's announcement, saying: “It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has placed its own greed above the interests of its artists and songwriters.” In addition to her contract with Republic Records, Swift has signed with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) as a songwriter since 2020; previously, she was signed to Sony Music Publishing as a songwriter. His frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoffwas also signed to Sony Music Publishing until moving to UMPG in August 2023. Representatives for TikTok, Universal and UMPG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/business/tech/taylor-swift-catalog-back-tiktok-new-album-1235653914/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos