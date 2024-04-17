This actress, who became Bollywood's favorite mother, was abandoned by her son, died alone after falling…





Bollywood's famous mother and grandmother Achala Sachdev died alone after being abandoned by her son.

Bollywood actors have been making us smile for decades with their performances. Even though some of these actors are no longer with us, their memorable characters continue to be cherished by all. Today we will talk about the actress who starred in over 250 films in her career and became the famous mother and grandmother of Bollywood, but died alone after being abandoned by her family, Achala Sachdev. Early life Born on May 3, 1920 in Peshawar, Achala came from a Punjabi family. She was the youngest of four sisters. At a very young age, Achala and her sisters suffered a huge loss following the death of their father. Career To help her family, Achala started working at a young age and became a radio presenter at All India Radio (AIR) Lahore. After Partition, his family moved from Peshawar to Delhi. Once settled in Delhi, Achala resumed her job at AIR Delhi. During her time at AIR, she interviewed film personalities and even made a few brief appearances in films. In 1950, Achala got the opportunity to play Dev Anand's sister in the film Dilruba, which became a hit and opened the doors to Bollywood for her. Following the success of Dilruba, Achala became a popular choice to portray mothers and sisters in the industry on screen. Her performances in films like Sangam, Footpath, Dil Ek Mandir and Miss Mary were highly appreciated. Achala's last film was Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), in which she played Shah Rukh Khan's grandmother and Hrithik Roshan's characters. Private life Achala Sachdev was married twice, her first husband Gyan Sachdev was a director and they had a son named Jothin Sachdev. However, after a few years of marriage, Achala and Gyan separated and their son Jothin moved to the United States. After her divorce from Gyan, Achala married Clifford Douglas Peters. After marrying Clifford, she moved to Pune. Unfortunately, Peters passed away, leaving Achala alone and abandoned. The death After Peters' death, Achala found herself alone in Pune, struggling to complete her daily tasks. Then, in September 2011, she slipped and fell in her kitchen, fracturing her leg. . After that, he was diagnosed with multiple cerebral embolisms. This resulted in total paralysis and loss of vision. In her final days, Achala appeared unrecognizable and after struggling in hospital for 3 months, she died on April 30, 2012.

