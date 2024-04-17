Director Aditya Hasan's debut series, #90's – A Middle Class Biopic, created a sensation on OTT platform ETV Win. The director recently wrote the Telugu dialogues for the dubbed version of Malayalam blockbuster Premalu.

The other day he announced his next project, which is also a web series. Although the title and other details about the project will be revealed today at 4:05 p.m., we have learned the details of the lead cast.

Nikhil Devadula, who played young Prabhas in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, is the protagonist of this film. Nithyasree Goru of C/o Kancharapalem is the female protagonist.

Sidharth Sadasivuni and Azeem Mohammad are confirmed as the music director and photographer respectively of this series. Naveen Medaram is the producer. Stay tuned for more updates on this OTT venture.

Articles that might interest you: