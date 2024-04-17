Entertainment
Rushes | Clara Bow Lost and Found, Bollywood Reactionism, Charlotte Wellss Oatmeal on notebook
Contact us to send us news and movie-loving discoveries. To stay up to date with our latest features, sign up for the Weekly Edit newsletter and follow us @mubinotebook on Twitter And Instagram.
NEWS
IN PRODUCTION
REMEMBER
- Eleanor Coppola has died at age 87. She was known for Hearts of Darkness: an apocalypse of filmmakers (1991), the Emmy Award-winning documentary about her husband Francis Ford Coppolas' difficult production Apocalypse now (1979). She made her debut as a narrative director with Paris can wait (2016), followed by Love is love is love (2020)
- Dan Wallin has died at age 97. Over the course of five decades, the Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning compositing engineer has recorded music for approximately 500 films, including Spartacus (1960), Nashville (1975), and Good things (1983), working with a whos who of composers. Michael Giacchino is remembered for his artistry and expertise: what he taught me most was about the orchestra itself.
RECOMMENDED VISIT
- Media Asia Film has released a new trailer with English subtitles for Soi Cheangs Twilight of the Warriors: Walled (2024), a martial arts action film set during the Hong Kong Handoverdue era, in theaters May 1.
- Cinema Guild released a trailer for Hong Sang-soo's 30th film, Nowadays (2023), about two people united by, among other things, their pleasure of eating ramyun noodles with hot pepper paste, scheduled for release on May 17 in the United States.
RECOMMENDED READING
- Investments in the alchemy of the creative process do not perform well in quarterly reports. For HarpistsDaniel Bessner summarizes the professional history of the Hollywood screenwriterfrom industrial monopolization to regulation, from deregulation to conglomeration and finally to financialization, the death knell of economic stability for many workers.
- What could be more evident if we showed less gratitude for the crumbs offered to us as precarious artists, programmers, and guests? For Document reviewArta Barzanji speaks to Jemma Desairesearcher, artist and curator of the Flaherty 2025 seminar on the loose logics of the international film festival.
- Melamed asks us to consider the wounds that the witness's grief can be used to inflict, as well as the dangers of listening that confirms the necropolitics of Jewish-Israeli victimhood. World record organizes a round table on Laliv Melameds Sovereign privacya book of critical study on memorial videos produced by the bereaved families of IDF soldiers, with Kareem Estefan, Alisa Lebow, Daniel Mann, Debashree Mukherjee and Pooja Rangan.
- One of the greatest popular cinemas in the world, mostly for the state, but not by the state. For Mint Lounge, Uday Bhatia discusses the right-wing valence of recent Bollywood films ahead of this year's Indian general elections, which begin on April 19.
- If Twin Peaks is David Lynch's transcendental version of the soap opera format, then Rivers edge is a heavy metal riff on the TV movie For Metrographs Journal, Keva York considers Tim Hunter's 1986 teen horror film.
RECOMMENDED EVENTS
- New York, April 17: Light Industry presents a roundtable discussion on New York film unionshosted by Alex Press.
- Los Angeles, April 18-21: The American leg of The Art of the Benshi tour concludes with screenings and performances at House of JapanTHE United Theater on Broadwayand the Hammer Museum.
- London, April 26: Waterstones on Gower Street features a conversation between filmmaker Albert Serra and writer and philosopher Alexander Garca Dttmann on Serras' first book in English, A toast to Saint Martiri.
- New York: April 27 and 28: Metrograph presents a retrospective of the work of Garrett Bradleywho will be on hand for a panel discussion with Sky Hopinka, Linda Goode Bryant, Dessane Lopez Cassell and others.
RECENTLY ON THE NOTEBOOK
SUPPLEMENTS
|
Sources
2/ https://mubi.com/en/notebook/posts/rushes-clara-bow-lost-and-found-bollywood-reactionism-charlotte-wells-s-oatmeal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Online volunteer registrations open for the 125th US Open Championship
- Rushes | Clara Bow Lost and Found, Bollywood Reactionism, Charlotte Wellss Oatmeal on notebook
- The man piloting Startup Nation's high-tech ship
- Country's future threatened by 'law of the jungle': Imran
- Fact check: Viral video cropped as PM Modi admits to stealing as a child
- Will Britain's ban on cigarette sales to non-smokers work? | health news
- Southern California City Council Gives Key Approval to Disneyland Expansion Plan
- NCAA Transfer Portal 2024: Live Updates, College Football Transfer Tracker Powered by 247Sports for Spring
- Species of wasps capable of surviving under water for up to a week | The bees
- Japan earthquake: Millions on alert after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the southern region | The world | News
- Ariana Greenblatt joins the cast of 'Now You See Me 3'
- Space Force's new business strategy emphasizes partnerships