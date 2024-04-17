Singham Again: Rohit Shetty to shoot an elaborate dance number with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff; Deepika Padukone cannot participate: Report: Bollywood News





Rohit Shetty Singham again features a star cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh also reprising their previous roles from Sooryavanshi And Simba. Now, Shetty is all set to shoot a mega dance number featuring all these stars. While Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are all set for the dance number, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will also make appearances. The filmmaker is shooting an elaborate song on the set of Vile Parle starting today, April 17. Singham Again: Rohit Shetty to shoot an elaborate dance number with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff; Deepika Padukone can't take part: report Rohit Shetty filmed the action sequences for the final leg of the film at Golden Tobacco Factory. A large separate set was built for this song. Filming was originally scheduled for April 15 but was pushed back to today. Ganesh Acharya choreographs the song with 400 background dancers. The main cast will film the number over the next four days. However, Deepika Padukone may not be able to participate as the actress is currently expecting her first child. According to a report in Midday, the source revealed, Ganesh Acharya choreographed it and hired 400 background dancers. The lead actors will film this vibrant number over the next four days. However, Deepika, who is one of the newcomers in the detective verse, might miss out. In the meantime, Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Shetty is now considering the release date of Diwali 2024 and will push back the release of Independence Day 2024, paving the way for Pushpa 2: The rule. “Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and the team have been shooting day and night since Singham again with the desire to bring it during the weekend of August 15, 2024. However, filming is taking longer than expected because a film like Singham again requires a lot of attention. Rohit and Ajay don't want to rush into proceedings just to get to a certain release date. They want the scale and vision to be exactly as it is on paper, without any compromise,” a trade source said. Bollywood Hungama. Rohit and Ajay have already shared their idea of ​​delaying the film to Jio Studios and the August 15 date is now vacant. “Jio suggested a Diwali 2024 release to Rohit and Ajay, and the duo is also mulling over the date. The deadlines for visual effects and background music are now being reworked keeping the Diwali 2024 deadline in mind. Diwali also turned out to be lucky for Ajay and Rohit combo,” the source told us. An official announcement regarding the new release date of Singham again should be made shortly, but for the moment, the film is 100% pushed back from the already announced date of August 15, 2024. ALSO READ: No conflict with Pushpa The rule: Singham risks missing Independence Day release again; Rohit Shetty's blockbuster aims for Diwali 2024 release More pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

