Celebrity Hairstylist Brutally Assaulted Outside West Hollywood Gay Club





Gay celebrity hairstylist Alberto Vasquez was placed in intensive care and had to have part of his head removed after he was brutally attacked outside a West Hollywood nightclub. The 53-year-old was attacked on April 5 around 8 p.m. local time after leaving an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Heart Weho in the rainbow district of Hollywood WestCalifornia. After the attack, Vasquez spent more than a week in an intensive care unit and had part of his skull removed to relieve pressure on his brain, as reported by Daily Mail. His sister, Gloria Jimenez, told the publication that her family believes the attack may have been a hate crime, noting that he “wasn't robbed” during the attack. “He has injuries all over his body, his neck, we don’t know if he will ever be the same,” Jimenaz said. “He's the kind of guy that wouldn't hurt anyone, we know that for sure, I mean he's harmless and to leave him almost for dead is horrible. A GoFundMe created by Brett Foreman on behalf of Vasquez's family to cover medical and living expenses has collected nearly $60,000 (48,218) in donations as of this writing. Comments left on the fundraiser share their support for the hairstylist and wish him a speedy and full recovery. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime but has not yet made any arrests. Pony Studios in Oakland, where Vasquez had worked, posted on Instagram following the attack and asked people to donate to its GoFundMe. We don't know if he was randomly attacked by a stranger in what could be a homophobic or racist hate crime, or if he was attacked by someone he interacted with at one of the bars , indicates the message. New York colorist Joseph Mullen also posted the heartbreaking news on his Instagram. Our dear friend, talented hairdresser and amazing person, Alberto needs our help and support, he wrote in a post sharing the GoFundMe link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2024/04/17/gay-celebrity-hairdresser-west-hollywood-attack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos