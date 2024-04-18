Katy Perry names her ideal replacement for American Idol – TV – Entertainment





Katy Perry has named her ideal successor as a judge on American Idol and, according to her, he's someone who could go far in life. I have to say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show, Perry, 39, said. AND! News on Monday April 15. I was convinced of everything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I could go back to church for him. He could sell me anything. “So I love him,” she added of Jelly Roll, who recently appeared on the April 8 episode of the hit ABC singing competition. “And having one of those guys and Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!” Perry just wants his replacement to speak his mind, adding, “I want a truth teller. I want someone who's not afraid to speak the truth in a graceful way.” The future judge must also be someone who “doesn’t read the comments” of online haters.

Perry added: “Unfortunately, when you're a woman and you have an opinion or you're a boss, sometimes you're also seen as a BITC-[H]so just someone who has strong self-esteem, who listens to their intuition.” In February, Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was leaving the singing competition after seven seasons. I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I like Idol “It's connected me so much to the heart of America, but I feel like I need to get out and feel that pulse beating to my own rhythm,” she said at the time. You know what I'm saying? Perry implied that his fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, were unaware of his plans. Well, they'll find out tonight, she told host Jimmy Kimmel. They know I have things planned for this year. Perry has big plans in store, adding: Well, you know, this fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock and Rio. It's really exciting. This is a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans. DON’T MISS:

While some fans have demanded she be replaced sooner and pointed out who they think would be a good fit, the show itself has remained silent on who will replace Perry. Even Perry's co-stars have considered his replacement. Talk to Entertainment tonightRichie admitted he has a few people to consider, but he also wants his co-stars' opinions. I have my eye on at least two, he admitted. I find myself going back and saying, Hey, Katy, what do you think about this? Hey, Luke, what do you think about this? What we want is someone with a sense of humor. Talent is talent, a sense of humor is everything.

However, Bryan, while he has some thoughts, doesn't want to be part of the process, preferring to let the show's higher-ups make the big decision. There are a few names floating around, but I wouldn't even do that, I'll let the all-powerful TV people decide that, he said. He also shared that whoever it is would definitely have to impress because of everything Perry brought to American Idol. Big shoes to fill, he said. She always had a great personality. It was her personality that made Katy, Katy. She is unique in that, a unique Katy Perry.

