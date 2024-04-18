Sydney Sweeney responds to Hollywood producer who said she couldn't act





What happened to do women support women? Earlier this week, Hollywood producer Carol Baum disparaged Sydney Sweeney's acting abilities and looks, prompting the actress and her fellow producer to respond. “How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience would instead choose to attack another woman,” a rep for Sweeney said in a statement. statement to go to press. “If this is what she has learned over her decades in the industry and feels it is appropriate to teach her students, that is shameful.” Unfairly denigrating a fellow producer says a lot about Ms. Baum's character. Baum, known as the producer of The father of the bride And Buffy the Vampire KillerSweeney discussed during a recent face-to-face appearance THE New York Times film critic Janet Maslin in New York. During the onstage conversation, Baum criticized Sweeney's film Anyone but youwhich Sweeney produced and starred in. “There's one actress that everyone loves now: Sydney Sweeney,” Baum said. “I don’t understand Sydney Sweeney. I was watching the Sydney Sweeney film on the plane because I wanted to see it. I wanted to know who she is and why everyone is talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie – sorry to the people who love this… romantic comedy where they hate each other. She went on to say that she talked about the actress with her class at the University of Southern California, where Baum is an assistant professor. “I told my class, 'Tell me about this girl.' She's not pretty, she doesn't know how to play. Why is she so hot?'” Baum said. “Nobody had an answer. But then the question came up: 'Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you? -you?'… That's a very difficult question to answer because we all want the film to be made and who is going to greenlight it? Several people came to Sweeney's immediate defense, including producer Teddy Schwarzman, who worked with the actress on her recent film. Immaculate. Editor's Choice “As a producer of Immaculate“I'm going to enlighten Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I've ever worked with, but also incredibly intelligent, kind and humble,” she said. he declared. written the, formerly Twitter. “I don't know why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such horrible comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside. And, of course, a badass Scream Queen. Tendency Maslin tried to clarify the discussion, write on that Anyone but you “is unwatchable.” She added: “We raised Anyone but you because it's the rare successful romantic comedy at a time when they're not working. Not because we wanted to take cheap shots at anyone. Anyone but you was a huge success at the box office and a real hit with viewers. In In the film, Glen Powell and Sweeney play two twenty-somethings who find themselves at odds after their first (and only) date goes south. When they later find themselves attending the same destination wedding in Australia, they decide to fake a relationship with each other in order to get rid of their well-meaning relatives.

