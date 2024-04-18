The school board unanimously cancels the assembly of gay actors





The Cumberland Valley school board voted unanimously, 9-0, Monday in a last-minute addition to its agenda to cancel a previously planned middle school assembly featuring a gay actor. Maulik Pancholywho played Alec Baldwin's assistant Jonathan on 30 Rock, was originally scheduled to give an anti-bullying presentation at Mountain View Middle School on May 22. According to ABC27, the actor's sister-in-law lives in the school district and his daughter goes there. at this school. At the end of the school board meeting Monday, board member Bud Shaffner added an item to the agenda to push for the assembly to be canceled, calling Pancholy an activist gay and saying no activists should be allowed to speak in schools. Board member Michelle Nestor initially suggested amending Shaffner's motion to hold the assembly after school rather than during school hours. People also read… I can understand (Shaffner's) reasoning, but I would recommend that it go back to the administration and perhaps offer it as an after-school event rather than during the school day, she said. I'm not sure we looked at this properly. Shaffner, however, refused to amend the motion, and board member Matthew Barrick acknowledged that political activists had no place in schools. “If we don't know what he's going to talk about, I can't vote against it if he has a different lifestyle than me, but we shouldn't have political activists in our schools,” he said . The decision did not sit well with some families in the district. Trisha Comstock launched a Change.org petition calling for the decision to be overturned, with 1,787 people signing the petition as of Thursday morning. Comstock argued in the petition that Pancholy's presentation was about empathy, anti-bullying and the books he authored, but that the decision to cancel it was solely about his homosexuality. Being LGBTQ+ is not a dirty little secret to protect our students from, Comstock argued in the petition. Having someone with Maulik's life experiences would have been an inspiration to our students. Canceling this assembly sends a harmful message to our students that being different is something to be ashamed of or hidden from, she continued. We must challenge this narrative by reinstating the assembly with Maulik Pancholy. The Cumberland Valley has hosted political figures before. In 2016, the district hosted a campaign rally for then-candidate Donald Trump in the high school gymnasium. The district defended the decision to host the August rally at the time, saying it did not mean the district supported Trump, and noting that Trump was paying for use of the facilities. He also said the gathering took place while school was not in session. Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

