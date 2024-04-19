



The second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival arrives this weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The first weekend saw surprise appearances from Will Smith, Donald Glover and Shakira, as well as a celebrity appearance in the crowd from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. This year's festival, the 23rd installment, is headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. Featured performances also include Peso Pluma, Grimes, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Yachty and more. Here's what you need to know about the second weekend of Coachella 2024, including the full lineup and how to watch from home if you can't make it to the festival in person. How to watch Coachella 2024 on TV, live This yearthe festival will be broadcast exclusively on YouTubeaccording to the company's official blog. The broadcast will begin on Friday, April 19 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with live streams of the scenes and an “all-new multi-view for TV screens,” YouTube said. “With performances captured on every screen, as well as exclusive merchandise, behind-the-scenes content on short films, interviews, photos and much more, our 2024 lineup offers music fans everywhere the ultimate regarding remote access,” the company wrote in its press release. Blog. Fans can tune in on their smartphones, TVs or computers onCoachella YouTube channel. Coachella 2024 Programming Schedule Friday: Lana Del Rey is set to headline the festivities, alongside performances from Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Bizarrap, Deftones, Everything Always and more.

Lana Del Rey is set to headline the festivities, alongside performances from Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Bizarrap, Deftones, Everything Always and more. SATURDAY : Tyler, the Creator is scheduled to headline and will be joined by Ice Spice, Sublime, Grimes, Jon Batiste and Dom Dolla, among others.

: Tyler, the Creator is scheduled to headline and will be joined by Ice Spice, Sublime, Grimes, Jon Batiste and Dom Dolla, among others. Sunday: Doja Cat will headline and will be joined by J Balvin, Jhene Aiko, Khruangbin and DJ Snake, among others. You can see the full artist lineup in the Instagram post below. Times set for Coachella 2024 A complete list offixed hours from day to daycan be found on the Coachella website or in post X below: Contributors: KiMi Robinson, Brian Blueskye and Ema Sasic, USA TODAY Network Gabe Hauari is a national news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on@GabeHauarior email him at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2024/04/19/coachella-2024-lineup-schedule-livestream/73370815007/

