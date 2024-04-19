Shopaholic author Sophie Kinsella has rare brain cancer glioblastoma





British author Sophie Kinsella says she is undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. Kinsella, real name Madeleine Sophie Wickham, is widely known for her bestselling Shopaholic book series and other works, including Can You Keep a Secret? Her most recent novel, The Burnout, was released in October 2023. The first two books in the Shopaholic series were adapted into the 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher. The writer, 54, said in a Facebook post On Wednesday, she received a diagnosis in late 2022 but didn't immediately share the news because she wanted to make sure her children could hear and process the news in privacy and adjust to our new normal. The author said she had long wanted to share an update on her health, but was waiting for the strength to do so. Kinsella said she received treatment at a London hospital and underwent successful surgery, and that radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments are underway. She said she generally feels great, but tired before joking that her memory is now even worse than before! Glioblastoma is an aggressive cancer that is the most common of all malignant brain tumors. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, an average of more than 12,000 cases of glioblastoma are diagnosed each year in the United States. Kinsella sold more than 45 million copies of his books in more than 60 countries, according to his website. Her works, which typically feature likable, flawed heroines who rise to modern challenges and try to do good, have been translated into more than 40 languages. In an interview with The Post in 2012, Kinsella said she aims to write heroines we relate to, adding that while she likes to write satisfying endings, she also tries to leave the heroines in a position where the future is not quite finished. The Post's book reviews have already named his works among the best feel-good books of the year, or praised his British wit, characteristic warmth and touch of true wisdom. Glioblastomas are grade 4 malignant tumors, according to the American Brain Tumor Association, adding that glioblastomas are diffusely infiltrative and invade neighboring regions of the brain. They are difficult to treat because they grow very quickly and invade nearby brain tissue, making their 100% elimination almost impossible, the association explains, adding that the blood-brain barrier can prevent some treatments from reaching the tumor. . The American Association of Neurological Surgeons describes glioblastoma as a devastating brain cancer that can cause death in six months or less if left untreated, while the American Brain Tumor Association says the relative survival rate at five years for adults aged 40 and over with glioblastoma is 5.6. percent. Symptoms vary depending on the location of the tumor, but may include headaches, blurred vision, vomiting, loss of appetite and changes in mood and ability to think and learn. Prominent figures who have died from glioblastoma include Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Beau Biden, President Biden's son, and Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.). Kinsella and thanked the wonderful medical staff for their care. To everyone who is suffering from cancer in any form, I send my love and best wishes, and to those who support them, she said in her Facebook update. It can be very lonely and scary to receive a difficult diagnosis, and the support and care of those around you means more than words can say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2024/04/18/sophie-kinsella-cancer-brain-glioblastoma/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos