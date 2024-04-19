Entertainment
Furiosa has a 15 minute action scene filmed over 78 days
“Mad Max” fans know that finishing “Fury Road” is probably an impossible task, but it looks like the upcoming “Furiosa” prequel has a few action-packed tricks up its sleeve to deliver the goods. Talk to Total Film Review, Doug Mitchell, director George Miller's longtime producing partner, let slip that “Furiosa” contains “a 15-minute sequence that took us 78 days to shoot” and required 200 stuntmen on set daily. The sequence's code name during production was “Stairway to Nowhere”.
“George and I were having big conversations about why this particular set took so long,” star Anya Taylor-Joy told the publication. “That's because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that's very important to understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her courage. It's the longest sequence we've ever shot. The day we finished, everyone received a “Stairway to Nowhere” wine! »
Anya Taylor-Joy takes over from Charlize Theron for the epic story of how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home as a young child by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and his horde of bikers before fighting to take revenge and find her and her family. country.
Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth recently appeared at CinemaCon earlier this month to tout “Furiosa” and preview explosive new footage from the action prequel.
“It’s a story of relentless hope,” Taylor-Joy told attendees. She also praised Miller's production design, direction, and visual effects sensibilities, as artful as he “painted every scene, and I mean he paints.”
From Variety report on the newly released footage: “The result was an aural and visual onslaught of fire, metal, chain mail, war paint, crushed bones and bloody vengeance. In other words, it was really great in the room. The impressive images will likely make a splash in the IMAX format, given the audience's reaction.
“Furiosa” will be released in theaters on May 24 by Warner Bros. after an out-of-competition world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
