Google CEO says office is no place to 'discuss politics' after firing 28 people over anti-Israel sit-in





Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the law to employees around the world after he fired 28 employees who stormed the company's offices to protest the big tech company's relationship with Israel. It was enacted.

In a heated 1,200-word memo, Pichai wrote that Google “is a business, and anyone who interferes with colleagues, makes them feel unsafe, attempts to use the company as a personal platform, or engages in conflict… This is not the place for such acts.” About destructive issues and political debates. ”

“This is too important a time for us as a company to be distracted,” he added in a memo sent late Thursday.

In a memo sent Thursday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reminded employees that the workplace is not a place for “fighting over disruptive issues or discussing politics.” Ta.Getty Images

Pichai said employees staged 10-hour sit-ins at the search giant's offices in Seton, New York, and Sunnyvale, Calif., to attack Google's $1.2 billion Project Nimbus contract with the Israeli government. A few days later, he broke his silence. Day of genocidal action.

Nine employees were arrested before Google ultimately fired 28 employees.

“When we go to work, our goal is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and usable,” Pichai said in the memo.

“That takes precedence over everything else, and we expect our actions to be focused on reflecting that.”

Representatives for Google did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.

Pichai's message followed a letter sent by Chris Rakow, Google's vice president of global security, in which he criticized pro-Palestinian staffers after they occupied the company's cloud chief's Sunnyvale office. .

On Tuesday, a large group of Google employees held a protest at the search engine giant's offices, holding placards protesting their company's participation in “Project Nimbus.” The 28 employees involved were fired the next day. X/@Nortech Apartheid

They took over office space, desecrated our property, and physically interfered with the work of other Googlers, Rackow wrote. Their behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made colleagues feel threatened.

In New York, employees occupied the 10th floor of Google's offices in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, and other protesters flocked to the company's offices in Seattle.

This type of behavior has no place in our workplace and we will not tolerate it, Rakow wrote. This is a clear violation of multiple policies that all employees must abide by, including our Code of Conduct and Policy on Harassment, Discrimination, Retaliation, Standards of Conduct, and Workplace Concerns.

Google protesters, some wearing traditional Arab headscarves, stormed and occupied an executive's office in California. X/@Nortech Apartheid

The fired staff members have been critical of Google's response to the Israel-Hamas war and the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus deal in which Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services provide cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government. He was a member of Tech for Apartheid. And military.

The group had posted several videos and livestreams of the protest on its X account, including the exact moment the employee received a final warning and was arrested by local police for trespassing.

Meta Inc., a rival to Google, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram, has a similar policy at its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., in which employees are asked not to “receive information such as vaccine effectiveness or abortion. They are not allowed to discuss issues such as health issues or legal issues such as pregnancy. These include pending legislation, political issues such as elections and political campaigns, and weapon ownership and rights. ”

Workers took over the 10th floor of Google's offices in Manhattan, and other protesters flocked to Google's offices in Seattle. X/@Nortech Apartheid

This initiative is part of Meta's CEE, Community Engagement Expectations, and was introduced in late 2022 when we switched policies around internal communications.

