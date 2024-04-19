Pickleball breaks into Fiesta San Antonio

As the fastest growing sport in America, it only makes sense that pickleball, a unique hybrid game that combines aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton, has made its way into San Antonio's official Fiesta scene.

In recent years, the sport has boomed, taking over city parks and replacing aging tennis courts across the city. This year's Fiesta includes two official pickleball events: Cowboy party And Pickles and hatsboth of which aim to raise money for local non-profit organizations.

Fiesta del Vaquero, while in its third year as a local fundraising event for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, is celebrating its first year as an official Fiesta event, according to Chris Derby, the rodeo's chief marketing officer. It will take place most of the day on Sunday, April 21 at Chicken N Pickleand San Antonians of all ages and pickleball skill levels are invited to attend.

“Our whole reason for a pickleball event was good, it's definitely a trending sport, but we wanted to bring something to the North Side because there isn't much [official Fiesta] events near that UTSA corridor, and we knew Chicken N Pickle is there, so we thought we should keep it there,” Derby said.

The event is free to attend but includes several fee-based pickleball tournaments, including a recreational-level tournament and a competitive-level tournament, which cost $100 to enter. Tournament winners will receive an official rodeo belt buckle, Derby said.

The event will also take place exclusively Surtierra Tequila drinks and tasting, a cornhole tournament, special menu items in honor of Fiesta and performances by two rising country artists: Annie Bosko and Drew Baldridge.

“We have also rented out the seven outdoor courts for people to play for free on a first-come, first-serve, sign-up basis,” Derby added. According to the newspaper, gates for the event will open at 10 a.m event website. Money raised from the event will go toward scholarships given out by the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Derby said.

Although Pickles y Sombreros is an official Fiesta event for the second time, organizers at Morgan's Wonderland Sports expect the event to be even bigger this year.

“I think last year was a big hit,” said Brooke Matula, therapy director of Morgan's Wonderland Sports and Recreation. “This year we're bringing everyone back and adding a few more.”

Pickles y Sombreros will take place on Monday, April 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature open play at the Morgan's Wonderland Sports complex with 20 pickleball courts, as well as an assortment of food trucks, a variety of community resource vendors, music and entertainment, Matula said.

The event costs $5 for able-bodied participants and is free for those with disabilities or disabilities, Matula said. Proceeds from the event will go to Morgan's Sports, the wellness and fitness arm of the local nonprofit inclusion and accessibility organization Morgansshe added.

Launched in 2009 by philanthropist and former homebuilder Gordon Hartman, Morgan's oversees and includes five highly accessible, fully inclusive facilities, such as Morgan's Wonderland, Morgan's Camp and Morgan's Multi-Assistance Center, which aim to provide access to children of all abilities to experiences.

“[The event] will also support our inclusive sports programs, which are more focused on special Olympic programs for people with intellectual development and physical disabilities,” said Matula. “Pickles and Sombreros has an unlimited number of tickets, so we hope to get as many tickets as possible.”

Lucas Elmore, a San Antonio resident and avid pickleball player, said he plans to attend both events this year, and that he attended the Fiesta del Vaquero last year, which was a lot of fun.

“Pickleball has become so popular. It's kind of everywhere,” he said.

The Air Force veteran said he isn't surprised pickleball was included in the Fiesta events because it is such a fast-growing sport.

“I had a good time at the tournament last year,” he says. “You can see that it definitely feels like it's just getting off the ground and has a lot of potential to grow. I expect a better turnout this year and I think it will be more fun and I can't wait.”