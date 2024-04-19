The former UMaine hockey players competing in the NHL playoffs





Former University of Maine hockey player All-American Gustav Nyquist turns 35 on September 1. But like a good wine, it gets better with age. Nyquist signed a two-year, $6.37 million free agent contract with the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators last summer and is coming off the best season of his 13-year NHL career heading into the playoffs the Stanley Cup starting this weekend. Nyquist, a two-time finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the nation's top college player, has played in 81 of Nashville's 82 regular-season games and has 75 points on 23 goals and 52 assists. He is the Predators' third leading scorer. The UMaine Sports Hall of Famers' 2021 season high was 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) with Detroit during the 2014-15 campaign. He is tied with scoring leader and fellow Nashville native Filip Forsberg (48 goals, 46 assists, 94 points in 82 games) and No. 4 points-getter Ryan OReilly (26-43-69 in 82 games). In addition to Nyquist, four other former Black Bears play for Stanley Cup playoff teams: Florida winger Ryan Lomberg, Las Vegas defenseman Ben Hutton, Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman and Carolina winger Bradly Nadeau. Columbus Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson, left, clears the puck as Carolina Hurricanes' Bradly Nadeau defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Nadeau said signing with the Hurricanes allowed him to “choose his hockey future” after taking UMaine to the NCAA playoffs. Credit: Jay LaPrete/AP Along with the players, Jim Montgomery, a 1998 UMaine Sports Hall of Famer and former Black Bear All-American and Hobey Baker Award finalist, will once again lead the Boston Bruins to the playoffs as their second-year head coach. The 54-year-old Montgomery, winner of the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year last season when the Bruins set regular-season records for points (135) and wins (65), led the Bruins to a second-place finish in the Atlantic. Division with their record of 47-20-15 this season. The Bruins will begin a best-of-seven playoff series by hosting Toronto on Saturday at 8 p.m. The 25-year-old Swayman, who won the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goaltender during the 2019-2020 season at UMaine, has once again shared goaltending duties with Linus Ullmark. Swayman has posted a 25-10-8 record this season with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He has three shutouts. He has now played in 132 career games and is 79-33-15 with a 2.34 GAA, a .919 save percentage and 12 shutouts. Hutton, who turns 31 on Saturday, had two goals and eight assists in 40 games entering Thursday's regular-season finale against Anaheim. He played in 508 NHL games and scored 24 goals and 98 assists. The 29-year-old Lomberg scored five goals and assisted on two others in 75 games for the Atlantic Division champion Panthers, who will open their best-of-seven series against visiting rival Tampa Bay on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. . Lomberg has 257 NHL games under his belt and has 28 goals and 22 assists. The 18-year-old Nadeau was a first-round draft pick of Carolina last summer (30th overall) and signed earlier this month after having an All-Hockey East second-team freshman season at UMaine with a team-leading 46 points on 19 goals and 27 assists. He made his NHL debut on Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Columbus in the Hurricanes' regular-season finale. The Hurricanes will entertain the New York Islanders on Saturday at 5 p.m. to start their best-of-seven playoff series. Nashville and Vegas and the other Western Conference teams will find out their playoff opponents after Thursday's games. More articles from the BDN

