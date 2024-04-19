Cleveland State Women's Tennis travels to Oakland for athletics regular season finale





CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland State women's tennis team wraps up regular season play this weekend, traveling to Oakland for a 4:30 p.m. match on Saturday, April 20. Last time away…

The Vikings posted back-to-back 7-0 sweeps against IUPUI and Northern Kentucky and improved to 12-9 overall and 4-1 in Horizon League play this season. Vicario named #HLTennis Singles Player of the Week

For the fifth time he has led the league this year, Oihane Vicario was awarded Horizon League Singles Player of the Week honors earlier this week. Vicario finished 2-0 at the top of the lineup, with a 6-4, 6-1 win against IUPUI and a 6-4, 6-3 win against Northern Kentucky to remain perfect in #HLTennis play at 5-0. Tounsi & Yauch collect #HLTennis Doubles Team of the Week honors

After playing together for the first time this year to celebrate Senior Day, Selma Tounsi and Bethany Yauch swept the Vikings to take home #HLTennis Doubles Team of the Week honors. The duo earned a 6-2 win at the top of the lineup against IUPUI, earning the Vikings the doubles point for the 13.e time this season. Trio of Vikings with 20-win seasons

So far this year, three Vikings have posted 20-win campaigns, with Oihane Vicario, Sima Heren and Tereze Vevere all entering the weekend with more than 20 wins this year. Vicario has a team-best record of 23-9, while Men is 21-11 and Vevere is 20-13. Vicario and Vevere have now racked up more than 20 wins in all three seasons during their time at Cleveland State. Vevere and Franz improve single-season record

The Cleveland State duo of Tereze Vevere and Ella Franz improved their CSU Single-Season record last time out, posting a 6-1 victory over No. 3 doubles to mark their 25th.e win of the season. In addition to the CSU single-season record, the duo also ranks second in career wins with 41 wins as a duo. Franz & Heren deserve all academic honors

Earlier this week, Cleveland State duo Ella Franz and Sima Heren were named to the Horizon League All-Academic Team, with both Vikings earning a spot on the six-man team for the first time in their careers. Franz currently has a 3.89 GPA in biology, pre-med as part of the CSU Honors College, while Men has a 3.94 GPA.

