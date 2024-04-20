Hollywood cemented Jodie Foster won't persuade her sons to watch her films: 'They don't seem to care'

Jodie Foster continues to rack up achievements in Hollywood, but her two adult sons “don't seem to care” about her films.

At Foster's Handprint and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, the award-winning actress and filmmaker spoke to Fox News Digital about gaining recognition and becoming a permanent fixture in Hollywood , which doesn't really interest his sons Charlie and Kit.

Foster's sons, whom she shares with ex Cydney Bernard, are fans of her HBO show, “True Detective,” but that seems to be where they draw the line.

“Probably not,” she said when asked if her sons would watch her other projects. “Unfortunately, probably not. They're very blasé about my career. They don't really seem interested.”

However, Foster noted that Charlie and Kit were fans of “Silence of the Lambs,” which debuted in 1991, and 1976's “Bugsy Malone,” in which she starred as a child actress.

“Unfortunately, they don’t seem to care much,” she continued.

Foster fully supports his sons following in his footsteps and pursuing acting careers. “Acting is the result of many other things, also thinking, reading, wonder and curiosity. So this is a part that I participate in and try to inspire them in life ” she said.

Foster explained that she has one son who is pursuing an acting career and that her other son is a scientist who “absolutely doesn't want to act.”

On her big day, presented by Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Foster couldn't help but remember her mother and what she would have thought of the ceremony. Evelyn Ella Almond died in 2019 at the age of 91.

“My mom, I couldn’t stop thinking about my mom today,” Foster said. “Because my mom would have really loved it, but she would have also been mad at me because she would have said, 'Why didn't you do this sooner and why aren't you wearing high heels?'”

Foster said she got a pedicure so she could put her feet in cement Friday.

She told Fox News Digital that being honored in this way was a “fantastic childhood dream” she had as a child.

“We would go to dinner and then we would come here and try to put our feet in cement and measure our feet, so it really feels like a childhood fantasy,” Foster said. “It doesn't even feel like it's related to my work as an actor. I feel like it's more about being a kid and wanting to be remembered as a one way or another of what I did.”