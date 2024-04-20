Entertainment
Hollywood cemented Jodie Foster won't persuade her sons to watch her films: 'They don't seem to care'
Jodie Foster continues to rack up achievements in Hollywood, but her two adult sons “don't seem to care” about her films.
At Foster's Handprint and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, the award-winning actress and filmmaker spoke to Fox News Digital about gaining recognition and becoming a permanent fixture in Hollywood , which doesn't really interest his sons Charlie and Kit.
Foster's sons, whom she shares with ex Cydney Bernard, are fans of her HBO show, “True Detective,” but that seems to be where they draw the line.
“Probably not,” she said when asked if her sons would watch her other projects. “Unfortunately, probably not. They're very blasé about my career. They don't really seem interested.”
JODIE FOSTER FELT PRESSURE TO SUPPORT THE FAMILY AS A CHILD STAR: THERE WAS NO OTHER INCOME
However, Foster noted that Charlie and Kit were fans of “Silence of the Lambs,” which debuted in 1991, and 1976's “Bugsy Malone,” in which she starred as a child actress.
WATCH: Jodie Foster Can't Persuade Her Sons to Watch Her Movies
“Unfortunately, they don’t seem to care much,” she continued.
LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Foster fully supports his sons following in his footsteps and pursuing acting careers. “Acting is the result of many other things, also thinking, reading, wonder and curiosity. So this is a part that I participate in and try to inspire them in life ” she said.
Foster explained that she has one son who is pursuing an acting career and that her other son is a scientist who “absolutely doesn't want to act.”
On her big day, presented by Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Foster couldn't help but remember her mother and what she would have thought of the ceremony. Evelyn Ella Almond died in 2019 at the age of 91.
“My mom, I couldn’t stop thinking about my mom today,” Foster said. “Because my mom would have really loved it, but she would have also been mad at me because she would have said, 'Why didn't you do this sooner and why aren't you wearing high heels?'”
WATCH: Jodie Foster says cementing her hands and feet in front of Hollywood's TLC Chinese Theater was a 'childhood dream'
Foster said she got a pedicure so she could put her feet in cement Friday.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
She told Fox News Digital that being honored in this way was a “fantastic childhood dream” she had as a child.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“We would go to dinner and then we would come here and try to put our feet in cement and measure our feet, so it really feels like a childhood fantasy,” Foster said. “It doesn't even feel like it's related to my work as an actor. I feel like it's more about being a kid and wanting to be remembered as a one way or another of what I did.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jodie-foster-being-cemented-hollywood-wont-persuade-sons-watch-films-dont-seem-care
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Full jury of 12 and 6 alternates sits in secret Trump trial in New York – NBC New York
- Hollywood cemented Jodie Foster won't persuade her sons to watch her films: 'They don't seem to care'
- Dames Lax outlasts Clarkson in Key Conference win, 17-15
- Caitlin Clark's salary is not an injustice – Kevin D. Williamson
- Logical step or transcendence? Guardian readers share their views on the Sunaks smoking ban | smoking
- Pennsylvania Board of Regents' Cancellation of Gay Actor's School Visit Is Misguided
- Rep. Castor and Sen. Cortez Masto introduce legislation to reduce energy costs and improve power grid reliability
- BioBoosters accelerator program fosters innovation for agtech and bioeconomy startups
- Under Secretary Fernandez will lead the US delegation to the negotiations on plastic pollution in Canada
- RAISED ON BOLLY| BOLLYWOOD + HOUSE = INDO HOUSE PARTY Tickets, Fri May 10, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.
- PM youth talent show: Girls and boys table tennis championship begins
- Taylor Swifts Style: Her Best Outfits and Where to Buy Them