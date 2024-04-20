



NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has implemented a new structure for Telemundo Studios intended to boost its scripted content offering. Luis Fernandez, president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said: “At a time when Telemundo is the most-watched network in prime time, we are boosting our production of scripted content under one strong brand: Telemundo Studios. For nearly two decades, Telemundo has been a leader in producing Spanish-language content made by Hispanics for Hispanics. With this streamlined structure, we are doubling down on our commitment to serving the Latino community with the best scripted content across all platforms for years to come. Ronald Day was promoted to president of entertainment and chief content officer, continuing to report to Fernandez. In his role, Day will expand his responsibilities beyond the network's entertainment programming and unscripted content, to include Telemundo Studios, including the development and production of all scripted content for linear, owned and third-party streaming platforms . Prior to this role, Day served as President of Entertainment and Content Strategy, where he oversaw the network's content strategy with a focus on daily entertainment and in collaboration with Telemundo Global Studios, news and sport. Ronald has played a key role in propelling Telemundo to the top with innovative entertainment formats, and I am confident that in this new role he will further solidify our leadership position among Latino audiences across all screens, added Fernandez. Javier Pons will now lead the consolidated Telemundo Studios as Executive Vice President of Telemundo Studios, reporting to Fernandez. In this newly created role, Pons will be responsible for all scripted productions for the Telemundo network and streaming platforms. Most recently, Pons was managing director of Globomedia and head of television at Mediapro Studio. I am excited to lead the newly consolidated team and continue to drive momentum at Telemundos,” said Day. We welcome Javier, who brings considerable expertise to this role and will help us leverage our extensive production know-how to continue to be the premier producer of Spanish-language scripted content in the United States. It is a privilege to join the Telemundo production team that is leading the evolution of content for Latinos in the United States and around the world, Pons said. At a time when Latin American audiences are rapidly growing and evolving, Telemundo is best positioned to serve them with its premium original productions. Telemundo Studios will continue to strengthen the relationship with our audience with entertainment content that connects with their culture, aspirations and emotions.

