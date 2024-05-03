Josh Baker, Worcestershire and England Under-19 cricketer, dies aged 20

English cricketer Josh Baker, who played country cricket for Worcestershire, has died aged 20.

The left-arm spinner played for the county's second XI side against Somerset this week, where he took three wickets.

There is no information on Baker's cause of death.

Worcestershire County Cricket Club issued a statement describing Baker as a well-liked person within the club.

“More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his lively spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met,” the statement said.

“His warmth, kindness and professionalism were remarkable, making him a real asset to his family and a beloved member of our team.”

Baker made his first-class debut in 2021 and played 47 matches across all formats, taking 70 wickets.

He has represented England under 19s and helped Worcestershire to promotion to the top tier of the county championship last season.

“The news of Josh's passing has devastated us all,” said Ashley Giles, CEO of Worcestershire.

“Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricketing family,” added former England spinner and coach Giles.

“We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends.”