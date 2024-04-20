EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao talks about getting fillers eight years ago; said, I wanted to feel confident: Bollywood News





Rajkummar Rao, who is currently excited to love the trailer of his next Srikant: Aa raha hai sabki aankhe kholega, received, left paps surprised by his recent appearance. The actor, along with many B-town celebrities, attended the hugely popular Diljit Dosanjhs concert, where he was captured by the paparazzi present to cover the event. However, the photos of the actor doing the rounds on social media simply surprised his fans when they saw that the actor's face looked very different from his usual self. This sparked speculation that Rao had gone under the knife and reacted similarly, Rao said. Bollywood Hungama that he had fillers done under his chin, even though it was eight years ago. EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao talks about getting fillers eight years ago; said, I wanted to feel confident In a recent interview, Rajkummar Rao not only claimed that he has not done any plastic surgery recently but also maintained that the photo being circulated is just a bad click and the skin is not is not as flawless as the photo shows. He said, I haven't had plastic surgery, guys. It's just a bad photo. It's just a photo edit. I wish I had such clean, flawless skin because it looks like that. I didn't wear any makeup. But I have to say it's weird even for me. It was just a bad moment on film. I haven't had any plastic surgery. In the same interaction with Bollywood HungamaHowever, Rajkummar remembers doing some filling work about half a decade ago. He continued: That said, about eight years ago I had some filler work done on my chin because I wanted to look confident. My dermatologist suggested it and I did it. Do I feel confident after this? Yes. Did I make better films after that? It changed the perception. Acting is a visual media. I am not against. If someone wants to build confidence and the science is available, then why not. However, he also added: “But no to plastic surgery. It's too expensive and takes a lot of time. Read also: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala The video will be released in October this year BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

