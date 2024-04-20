Entertainment
Even Melissa Barrera Didn't Know 'Wonka' Was a Musical
“Wonka.” “Bad girls.” “Joker: Folie à Deux.” “The color purple.” Hollywood may not be talking loudly about its recent rise in big-budget musicals – remember these stories of audiences who do not realize that recent remake of “Mean Girls” was, in fact, a musical? – but that doesn't mean the classic genre isn't still making its way into movie theaters.
Actress Melissa Barrera made her own Hollywood debut with Jon M. Chu's dazzling “In the Heights” – very, very it's more of a musical – but it still sees the strange ways in which the industry obfuscates and outright hides the kind of films it makes.
“It feels weird, I'm not going to lie, it feels weird to reject musicals, because before, every movie was a musical and [audiences] I loved them and they were great, and I don’t know what happened, the tide turned and there’s this rejection,” Barrera said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “Maybe it’s a question of quality. Maybe the quality went down, and then people started not liking them, and that's why they now judge everything that comes out.
One thing that doesn't help matters? A tendency to hide that certain films are musicals in their marketing. Barrera pointed to Todd Phillips' upcoming “Joker” sequel, a musical follow-up to his Oscar-winning hit, as further evidence of very strange intentions on the part of Hollywood brass, the kind that annoy audiences even further.
“Right now, in the sequel to 'The Joker,' they're trying so hard to say it's not a musical when, man, it is. Come on ! “, she says. “We already know how many songs there are in the film. It's a musical, so that fear, like if the trailer didn't include any songs and stuff like that,… I think the audience also rejects the idea of feeling manipulated, and so I think that doesn't just makes things worse. They release a trailer where there's no music, and you're like, “What is this?” What is this ? and then they release the latest trailer a week before it comes out, and then they have music in it, and everyone is confused.
Even Barrera herself has found herself confused about some of the genre's recent offerings. When asked about the recent hit musical “Wonka,” Barrera admitted, “I didn’t know it was a musical. I had no idea.” Still, the film was a smash hit, so she has some hope for the future. (She's also “very excited for 'Wicked,' obviously.”)
“I love musicals,” Barrera said. “I would just do musicals if I had the chance. I love them so much and I hope there is a resurgence, and I hope they become popular again with the right creative voices behind them and the right production and execution and talent. I just feel like it has to be a combination of everything. Before, in the golden age of Hollywood, even in the golden age of Mexican cinema, everything was a musical, but every actor was a triple threat. All the actors could sing, dance, act, they were good at it and they were charming. I think we need to invest in talent.
And Barrera herself is eager to get back into the musical game and has some ideas for possible dream roles, like Giuseppe Verdi's classic tragic opera, “Aida,” which has been adapted for the screen several times, but not in the contemporary era.
“I want to do more musicals. One of my favorite musicals that I think would make an amazing movie is 'Aida,'” she said. “It was my senior show in high school. I played Ameris, and I just think, imagine this show, visually, just spectacular I just think it would be amazing, and the story, the music, everything about it.
Barrera has other ideas as well, including a very fun mash-up of his comedic dreams and a nod to some of Hollywood's most successful musicals.
“If we talk about what I would do to want to do, I just feel like I would like to do something different than what I've done, so I've done musicals, I've done horror and I've done stuff more dramatic,” she said. “I would love to do a straight comedy. I would love it.
She stopped to laugh, seemingly combining her two great desires into one bad little idea. “You know what I’d really like to do? What is my dream? “, Barrera said. “I would love to do a movie like 'Grease,' where I'm 35, playing a 16-year-old, and everyone else is in their 30s and playing high school. It is what I want.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiewire.com/features/interviews/melissa-barrera-didnt-know-wonka-musical-1234975378/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK rules out EU-wide deal on work and study visas for young people | political news
- Even Melissa Barrera Didn't Know 'Wonka' Was a Musical
- Pirates rally past South Florida in Series Opener, 6-2
- Irina Shayk embraces the no-pants trend in a belted blazer for the H&M & Rokh launch in London
- Donald Trump faces 'jail time' for violating gag order
- Reaching 2.5 million viewers on day 9, the film “Siksa Kubur” will be screened in 7 countries
- 3 Clean Tech Stocks to Brighten Your Portfolio on Earth Day
- Bollywood director R. Balki brings home a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
- Mardan, Hazara in girls; Peshawar and Swat in Boys take the lead in the PM Youth Table Tennis League
- Style File: Zendaya's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
- Pixel 8a should be Google's last A-series phone
- Imran Khan deleted his Twitter account in 2010. Here's why