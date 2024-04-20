Paul Hollywood signs six-figure deal to represent iconic brand amid Bake Off panel shakeup





PAUL Hollywood has landed a six-figure deal to star with meerkats in Compare the Market TV adverts. The Great British Bake Off star will appear in the price comparison sites' latest campaign using his surname as a play on words to promote their 2-4-1 cinema ticket deal. 2 Paul Hollywood landed six-figure deal to star with meerkats in Compare the Market TV commercials Credit: AP 2 What Paul might look like as a meerkat in commercials Paul, 58, follows movie actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nicole Kidman and Macaulay Culkin who have previously starred in commercials. A TV insider said: This is particularly surprising given the Bake off judge very rarely lends his name to anything or takes part in campaigns. But the meerkat commercials are very popular and he thought the way they were going to use it was funny and clever. And Paul is an international star worthy of an international campaign because Bake Off made him a famous face around the world. READ MORE ON PAUL HOLLYWOOD The adverts, which first appeared on our screens 15 years ago, feature animated meerkats led by Russian Aleksander Orlov and his friend Sergei, and brought us the slogan Simples!. Paul will return as a Bake Off judge in series 15 on Channel 4 this summer. The format has been repeated in 20 countries around the world and in the American version, called The Great American Baking Show. The American show also has Paul as a judge, and has made him a star across the Atlantic. But it remains to be seen whether Bake Off will return to C4 next year when their current deal with creators Love Productions expires.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/27433362/paul-hollywood-compare-the-market-tv-adverts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos