Kannada actor Harshika Poonacha and her husband harassed by mob and attacked in Bangalore





Kannada actor Harshika Poonacha was allegedly harassed by a mob and her husband was attacked during a recent outing to a restaurant in Pulikeshi Nagar in east Bengaluru. The incident happened on the evening of April 2, but came to light after Poonacha narrated it on Friday morning through a post on X (formerly Twitter). A little after 7:41 p.m., Poonacha, her husband Bhuvann Ponnanna and two other female family members came out of Karama restaurant in Pulikeshi Nagar. The actor said DH that shortly after entering the car brought by a valet, a man came out of nowhere. He said Dekh ke jao (watch where you are going), Poonacha said. Ponnanna replied in Kannada that we were leaving and asked the person to move aside. The person then said: Yeh Kannada ke log bahut zyada baat karten hain (these Kannada people talk a lot). My husband asked him what was his problem if he spoke Kannada. How safe are we people of Namma Bengaluru????

Hello everyone, after much thought I have decided to share a horrible experience I had in Namma Bengaluru a few days ago. At first I thought I was going to give up on it after telling my friends. pic.twitter.com/kiF7z7C0yV – Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) April 19, 2024 Shortly after, a crowd gathered and unknown persons allegedly held Ponnanna's collar and hands. The actor said most of them spoke in Urdu, Hindi and broken Kannada. I was shaken,” Poonacha said. Ponnanna is extremely short-tempered but that day he remained calm and did not get out of the car because there were women with him. Ponnanna felt something in her neck and it was her chain that was broken. One person was trying to slowly remove it during the commotion. Poonacha said she called a police inspector she knew on loudspeaker and the crowd dispersed. Others came to our aid and comforted us. We moved forward a little and near the mosque there was a patrol vehicle. When we spoke to the ASI and told him about it, he asked us to go to the nearest police station and file a complaint. He didn't even come with us to see what happened. This did not prompt us to file a complaint and as there were three women, Ponnanna did not want to take us to the police station. The next day, the actor said, her husband was injured and there were scratches on his neck and arms. The actor said he would lodge a police complaint on Saturday and was in touch with senior officers. (Published April 20, 2024, 09:16 EAST)

