Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Look at the picture





Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on April 20. The couple shared a cute birthday post with their daughter Aaradhya via Instagram. (Also Read: When Naveen Polishetty Made Aishwarya Rai Blush With His Compliments. See What He Said To Her) Aishwarya, Abhishek's birthday Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan shared a cute photo with Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Abhishek shared an adorable family photo on Instagram. In the photo, Aishwarya wears a bright red lipstick and a cheerful smile, while Abhishek poses cutely for the selfie in a beige shirt. Aaradhya looks happy, cuddling up to her mother and completing the family photo. Instead of a long note, the actors shared the photos with a red heart emoji showing their love for each other. Fans left comments under the post wishing the couple a happy wedding anniversary. Taylor Swift is everywhere you look now. I wonder what's wrong with her? Read our special story, an introduction to everything Swift is When Abhishek dreamed of marrying Aishwarya Abhishek and Aishwarya shot for Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later for Umrao Jaan in 2006 and were good friends. However, the actor featured on Oprah Winfrey's show said that while he was in New York filming a movie, he stood on the balcony of his hotel room and wished he could marry Aishwarya . Years later, when they were at the same hotel for the premiere of their 2007 film Guru, he took it as a sign from the universe and asked her to marry him. The couple got married the same year and had Aaradhya in 2011. Their recent work Abhishek was last seen in R Balki's 2023 film Ghoomer, in which he played a disgraced cricketer who becomes a coach. He will soon star in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film alongside Be Happy on Amazon Prime Video. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and II. She plays Nandini in the film, a queen who is beautiful and cunning in her quest for power. She has not yet announced any new projects.

