The best places to visit in May

As spring unfolds its colors across the United States, the month of May emerges as a beacon for travelers eager to discover the beauty and diversity of the nation. From the temperate shores of the Pacific Northwest to the historic streets of the East Coast, here are the top destinations to consider for your May getaway.
Charleston, South Carolina Charleston in May is a picturesque mix of flower gardens and historic charm. The annual Spoleto Festival USA, which begins in late May, transforms the city into a dynamic center for artists and performers from around the world. Stroll centuries-old streets, explore antebellum homes, and enjoy the best Southern cuisine.
San Francisco, California The iconic city of San Francisco offers cool, misty mornings with sunnier afternoons, perfect for exploring its hills and eclectic neighborhoods. Visit the famous San Francisco Museum of Modern Art or take a ferry to Alcatraz Island. Don't miss the opportunity to cross the Golden Gate Bridge and enjoy breathtaking views of the bay.
The Grand Canyon, Arizona For outdoor enthusiasts, May is the perfect time to visit the Grand Canyon before the summer heat sets in. Whether you hike the rigorous trails, take part in a rafting adventure on the Colorado River, or simply gaze at the vast expanse from the rim, May is the perfect time to visit the Grand Canyon before the summer heat sets in. The Grand Canyon in spring is truly a natural wonder.
New York City, New York New York City in May is full of life. The weather is perfect for strolling through Central Park, visiting outdoor markets, or catching a Broadway show. The city's museums, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, provide cultural enrichment for art lovers.
Portland, Oregon Portland is full of rhododendrons and roses in May. The city's famous Rose Festival begins in late May, with parades, boat races and fireworks. Known for its vibrant culinary scene, Portland is a haven for foodies who love farm-to-table dining and innovative cuisine.
Savannah, Georgia Discover the charm of the Old South in Savannah, where cobblestone streets, historic homes, and moss-covered oak trees create a fairytale ambiance. May is perfect for enjoying the city's beer gardens, riverside walks and numerous parks and squares. The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) also hosts its annual film festival, attracting movie fans from across the country.
Aspen, Colorado Although known for its winter sports, Aspen in May is a hidden gem for those seeking peace and natural beauty. Melting snow nourishes vibrant wildflowers, and warmer weather is ideal for hiking, biking, and enjoying the great outdoors. Cultural events and galleries offer a taste of local art and culture.
Each of these destinations offers a unique slice of American life and culture, making them perfect for a May vacation. Whether you're looking for historic sites, natural beauty, or vibrant cultural experiences, the United States in May has something to offer every traveler.