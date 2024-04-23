Welcome in Tziganie: the Bollywood Masala Orchestra comes to “bring love and music from India to celebrate together”





the essential

The Welcome in Tziganie festival opens its doors this Friday, April 26 in Seissan and welcomes, under the patronage of the Indian Embassy, ​​the Bollywood Masala Orchestra, which brings together around fifteen artists on stage in a celebration of music and of Indian dance, combining tradition and modernity.

In a few days, the 17th edition of the Welcome in Tziganie festival will open on an oriental note. The Bollywood Masala Orchestra, coming straight from India, will be the first to take the Seissan stage, for a complete cultural expedition from Rajasthan to Mumbai. Between concerts in Toulouse, Paris and Oslo, Rahis Bharti, musician and founder of the ensemble, presents “Spirit of India”, the show which will immerse festival-goers in the eternal and captivating India on April 26. Can you introduce the Bollywood Masala Orchestra? I come from a family of musicians from father to son: in my family, we have been making music for seven generations. So I first founded Dhoad Les Gitans du Rajasthan, 24 years ago. Today, this group is a bit like the ambassador of Rajasthani culture. With the Bollywood Masala Orchestra, which I created in 2013, the idea was to bring the lives of real Indian musicians to live concert. We played with Matthieu Chedid – M -, for Mick Jagger and the Queen of England. And there, we come to play for you all, at the Welcome in Tziganie festival. Rahis Bharti, founder of the group, comes from a family of musicians from Rajasthan.

Photo V. Delcourt

What will festival-goers discover with your show “Spirit of India”? It's a journey to the north of India, from Rajasthan to Mumbai, with dancers, musicians, the fakir, very, very beautiful voices from Rajasthan, typical sounds of India. There are some of our compositions, others by Dhoad, dances from Bollywood films. It’s a very festive show that celebrates world cultures. We come to bring love and music from India, to celebrate together. It will be a total change of scenery, a traditional but also contemporary journey. The group will be Seissan for the first time. With the Bollywood Masala Orchestra, we are indeed coming for the first time, but we have already come with Dhoad Les Gitans du Rajasthan. It was great to see all these people who love world music and gypsy culture. It was a very, very good time. The festival honors Gypsy and Balkan music. How does Indian music fit into these? All gypsies, the gypsy origin is Rajasthan. They left from India to Spain. India is the root of the Gypsies. Then, everyone took from Spain, Eastern European countries… In Gypsy music, it's beautiful to have, musically, traditionally, all the customs of the cultures, it gives a beautiful message. A message of love and music that unites us together. The Bollywood Masala Orchestra in concert on Friday April 26, 8 p.m. Information and reservations: https://www.welcome-in-tziganie.com/.

