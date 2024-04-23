Bollywood's biggest song of 2024 features 30 stars and 500 dancers; it's not from Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2





This song features 30 stars and 500 background dancers, making it the biggest dance number in Bollywood this year.

Touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year, Welcome to the Jungle will raise the bar with a massive song and dance number featuring up to 30 stars and 500 dancers. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, is one of the biggest multi-starrers ever made in Hindi cinema and sources say the entire cast will come together for this song alone. The creators of the third installment of this fun franchise brought together the entire all-star cast to create a massive dance number. For the first time ever, more than 30 actors will unite for one song, which will also feature more than 500 background dancers. The song was composed by Anand Raj Anand with the dance choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Made on a huge budget, Welcome to the Jungle features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde in key roles. All these actors will meet for the filming of the song at the end of this month (April). A beautiful setting for the song's shoot was created in Mumbai. According to reports, the film has a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, but the makers have neither confirmed nor denied it. Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is expected to hit theaters during Christmas week on December 20 this year. THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

