French music on the menu Thursday for a harp concert at the CMSPB





The music of France in the Late Romantic era will fill the space Thursday evening at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church as the Palm Beach Chamber Music Society concludes its 2023-24 season. The featured artist is French harpist Emmanuel Ceysson, who has performed in the series in previous years. Ceysson, harpist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, played opera in the Paris Opera and Metropolitan Opera orchestras for 15 years before landing the Los Angeles job in 2020. He will be accompanied by four leading chamber musicians: violinists Jennfer Frautschi and Kristin Lee, violist Paul Neubauer and cellist Clive Greensmith. Palm Beach holds a special place in my heart, and of course French music does too,” Ceysson said in a prepared statement. “This is the fourth time I have performed in Florida, and I am particularly excited to share the stage with such a beautiful artist. team of musicians. » On the program, Sacred Dance and Profane Dance by Claude Debussy, a suite in two parts written for harp and string orchestra in 1904 on commission from the Pleyel instrument manufacturer, which had recently unveiled a new harp making it easier for performers to read. play the new music of the day. Also on the program is a work for harp and violin by an older French master, Camille Saint-Saëns. His 1907 Fantasy in A major for violin and harp (Op. 124) was written for the Eissler sisters, originally from what is now Czechia and who had gained popularity for their violin and harp recitals in England and In France. A lesser-known work, Marcel Tourniers Feerie (Fairyland), will likely introduce the public to the work of Tournier, a legendary French harpist and teacher from the first part of the 20th century. This work, written in 1912, can be performed solo or with strings. “One of the things I hear most surprises audiences is realizing how powerful and versatile the instrument is: it is capable of the most angelic whisper, but also strong percussion positions,” Ceysson said about the harp. The quartet will have its moment in the spotlight with Maurice Ravel's String Quartet in F major, one of the greatest quartets in literature. This work from 1903 is notable not only for the elusive beauty of its melodies and harmonies, but also for Ravel's astonishing variety of sound colors. This gives the quartet additional appeal in terms of sonic inventiveness. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 141 S. County Road. Tickets cost $75. They are available on the website at www.cmspb.org or by calling 561-379-6773.

